Oswego Speedway announces packed 2021 schedule

OSWEGO — When Oswego Speedway’s 2021 season gets underway in May, the calendar will have marked over a year and a half since a competitive event was held at the track because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For teams and fans that have been patiently awaiting the return of racing in the Port City, the unveiling of the full 2021 season schedule Monday shows the coming season will be worth waiting for, speedway officials said.
“Having to go an entire year without a race has been difficult for all of us at Oswego Speedway,” said track owner John Torrese. “Everyone has worked hard putting together a special schedule for the coming season, and we believe it is one of the most exciting and diverse lineups we’ve had in recent memory. We’re really anxious to get things started again in the month of May.”
The speedway’s full 70th anniversary schedule release shows 13 race weekends headlined by 10 different divisions. Among the highlights will be the return of the King of Wings event, two appearances by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and two Classic Weekends.
Beginning with its earliest opening date in five years, Oswego Speedway has tabbed its 70th season kickoff for the second week of May.
On Saturday, May 8, the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds will begin their 2021 season with a regular show of 50-lap, 30-lap, and 25-lap events, respectively.
The first official open practice of the year takes place a week prior on Saturday, May 1.
On May 15, there will be another weekly show, serving as the final Classic 64 tuneup for weekly divisions.
While these opening programs will serve as preparation for the first Classic, they will also be factored into the overall 2021 track championships.
May 22 is an open date to allow teams to prepare for Classic Weekend 64, or could serve as rain dates for the May 8 or May 15 programs.
On Thursday, May 27, the postponed Classic Weekend 64 from 2020 officially gets underway with an initial practice session held for all divisions from 5-9 p.m. The track will also be available for rental or Fast Friday sessions from the beginning of May.
Friday, May 28, will bring the first competitive racing of Classic 64 as the Sunoco New York Super Stocks headline with a 50-lap program alongside a first-time division at the speedway, the New York State Compact Touring Series. In addition, time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers will be taking place.
Classic Weekend 64 concludes on Saturday, May 29, with the 64th International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 29th Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the third Classic 50 for J&S Paving 350 Supers. The International Classic 200 will see the green flag waving at 7 p.m.
After an off night on June 5, Oswego Speedway will be back in action June 12 with a program featuring the first of two 2021 appearances for the NASCAR Whelen Modifieds, which will go 150 laps in distance. With the Modifieds rolling back into town for the September edition of Classic Weekend, 2021 will mark the first time in over 30 years that the NASCAR tour will make more than one stop in a season at Oswego.
The Modifieds will not be the only division on the card on June 12. They will be joined by the Novelis Supermodifieds (50 laps).
A twin 35-lap feature show for the Novelis Supermodifieds is scheduled for June 19. The Pathfinder Bank SBS (30 laps) and J&S Paving 350 Supers (25 laps) will also be in action.
The track will be quiet on June 26. Action resumes July 3 with the Jim Shampine Memorial and Tony White Memorial events, along with a 30-lap race for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. The rescheduled Mod “Xtra Money Race” (originally planned for July 4, 2020) will also be held.
On July 10, Novelis Supermodified competitors will do battle in a 50-lap feature event. Pathfinder Bank SBS racers will vie in twin 30-lap features.
The supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race on July 17, with $10,000 going to the winner. The card will also include the $1,500 “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” race and a 30-lap, $2,000-to-win event for the 350 Supers.
After an off night on July 24, Oswego Speedway will host the King of Wings program on July 31. The Jack Murphy Memorial ISMA/Midwest Supermodified Series King of Wings 60-lap race for winged supermodifieds will be joined by a 30-lap event for the 350 Supers.
Oswego Speedway’s Old Timers Reunion takes place Aug. 7, headlined by a 45-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds. The night will also include features for the SBS (30 laps) and 350 Supers (25 laps).
Aug. 14 will see a 50-lap race for the Novelis Supermodifieds and a 30-lap SBS feature. The Sunoco New York Super Stock Series will have a 30-lap feature. The 350 Supers are not on the schedule in observance of the Jim Belfiore Memorial at Star Speedway.
Track Championship Night at Oswego Speedway will be held Aug. 21 with regular distance main events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Oswego Speedway will go quiet on Aug. 28 to give teams time to prepare for the second Classic Weekend of 2021.
Classic Weekend 65 will begin with pole day time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers on Friday, Sept. 3. The pit area will be cleared after time trials in preparation for a program for the Sunoco New York Super Stocks, running in the 75-lap Dave London Memorial.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make its final appearance of the season for the fifth annual Mod Classic 150. Joining the Modifieds are the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites. The Midwest Sport Compact Tour, which was originally scheduled to be a part of the postponed 2020 Classic, will shine under the lights on Classic Weekend 65.
The Oswego Speedway pavement season will come to a close on Sunday, Sept. 5, with the 65th International Classic 200 for the Novelis Supermodifieds, 30th Classic 75 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS, and fourth Classic 50 for the J&S Paving Supers.
NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is scheduled to be held from Oct. 6-10 at Oswego Speedway.
Individual event, season ticket, and camping pricing will not be released until after the New Year. Check back to OswegoSpeedway.com for details.
OSWEGO SPEEDWAY 2021 SCHEDULE
May 1: Open practice for all 2020 divisions
May 8: Season-opening program for Novelis Supers (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), and J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)
May 15: Novelis Supers (50), SBS (30), 35 Supers (25)
May 22: Off or rain date
CLASSIC WEEKEND 64
May 27: Classic open practice
May 28: Time trials for Novelis Supers, SBS, 350 Supers, plus Sunoco New York Super Stocks (50, NYS Compact Tour
May 29: 64th International Classic for Novelis Supers (200), 29th Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic (75), third J&S Paving 350 Supers Classic (50)
June 5: Off
June 12: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (150), Novelis Supers (50)
June 19: Novelis Supermodified Twin 35s, SBS (30), 350 Supers (25)
June 26: Off
July 3: Novelis Supermodifieds Jim Shampine Memorial (75), SBS Tony White Memorial (35), 350 Supers (30), Sportsman Modifieds (40)
July 10: Novelis Supers (50), SBS twin 20s
July 17: “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” $10,000-to-win race (75), “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” $1,500-to-win race, $2,000-to-win race for 350 Supers
July 24: Off
July 31: Jack Murphy Memorial ISMA/MSS King of Wings for winged supers (60), 350 Supers (30)
Aug. 7: Retro Night Novelis Supers (45), SBS (30), 350 Supers (25)
Aug. 14: Novelis Supers (50), SBS (30), Sunoco NY Super Stocks (30)
Aug. 21: Track Championship Night — Novelis Supers (50), SBS (30), 350 Supers (25)
CLASSIC WEEKEND 65
Sept. 3: Time Trials for Novelis Supers, SBS, 350 supers, plus NY Super Stocks Dave London Memorial (75)
Sept. 4: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (150), NEMA and NEMA Lites, Midwest Sport Compact Tour
Sept. 5: 65th International Classic for Novelis Supers (200), 30th Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic (75), fourth J&S Paving 350 Super Classic (50)
Oct. 6-10: NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week
