Oswego secures funding for new Breitbeck playground, bridge lights

OSWEGO — The Port City secured more than $557,000 in state funding this week to stimulate two projects addressing popular amenities in the city: the aging playground at Breitbeck Park and the O&W pedestrian bridge traversing the Oswego River.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday that the funding, made available through the New York State Regional Economic Development Council initiative (REDC), would partially fund the two projects in the coming year.
The Common Council approved the pair of applications for the projects in late June, starting the months-long waiting period until state approval and the subsequent funding. Through the REDC, the city received $412,267 to replace the Breitbeck Park playground and a $145,771 grant to illuminate the pedestrian bridge, Barlow said.
The playground redesign, which was designed by Ithaca-based Parkitechs in consultation with city personnel, will replace the current structure with a nautical-themed playground offering safer access and more play objects, Barlow added.
“I’m thrilled to finally be able to replace the old and dangerous playground at Breitbeck Park with a playground that’ll add to our recent projects and that’ll provide a fun, unique experience for our youngsters,” he said in a statement. “I’m also happy to be able to secure funding to illuminate the pedestrian bridge that we can tie in with our special events and use to encourage walking and outdoor activity, while further beautifying our community.”
This upcoming playground project represents the latest in the city’s long line of investments tailored to bolster its waterfront community made in recent years, Barlow said. He hinted at another “similar” development in Breitbeck Park to be outlined next year, but didn’t provide any other details about the project.
The park will be uniquely designed to reflect a few of Oswego’s local landmarks and complement other city projects made in recent years, Barlow mentioned. Other Breitbeck Park investments made by the city in recent years include the water park spashpad, the Garrett Dunsmoor basketball courts, scenic seating areas, new fire patios and Oswego Harbor Trail improvements.
Barlow said the new structure would cost approximately $550,000, requiring the city to pitch in roughly $140,000 from the city’s 2022-budgeted general fund to make up the difference.
Councilor Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward, lauded the project as a great opportunity for the community to embrace and enjoy its waterfront space through the updated playground.
“I am very excited to see the old playground at Breitbeck Park replaced,” she said. “The new playground will be fun, have more variety, and will be built to current code. The city’s waterfront is a real destination for visitors to Oswego with the splash pad, mini golf and basketball courts. That area has seen a marked increase in usage by our residents and visitors.”
Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney added the upcoming playground was an exciting opportunity for residents seeking a new community retreat.
“The new playground will be a destination, attracting families and visitors from all over,” he said. “Mayor Barlow has made so many needed improvements to the City of Oswego. A playground provides the opportunity for children to be creative and grow. I am excited to see his focus on development and investing in our future.”
The O&W Pedestrian Bridge illumination project, designed by Liverpool-based Quality Lighting Systems, is projected to cost around $290,000 and will require the city to spend roughly $145,000, which is also from the city’s 2022-budgeted general fund.
Barlow said the lights would compliment the city’s 2018 Varick Dam falls lighting project and include adding lights underneath the bridge to illuminate it during evenings and special events with different colors and patterns.
“The plan involves an ‘up lighting’ design, meaning the lights will be positioned on the bottom or even below the bridge and shine up to accomplish an even, consistent illumination,” he said. “This project will be really neat as we’ll be able to incorporate the lighting into our downtown events with firework displays and I think it will bring a noticeable energy and ambience to downtown.”
Both projects are projected to start and be completed in 2022, Barlow added, while noting the projects currently had no timelines, but estimated the projects to be completed by late next year.
“We still have to go to contract with the state, but I’d estimate the park installation will be a late summer, early fall timeline, depending on supply chain issues,” Barlow said.
The REDC, which the city applied to earlier this year via the state Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) program, is not the first time the city has been awarded funding through this initiative. Oswego was awarded more than $900,000 through the CFA process in 2018 for the Wright’s Landing Marina improvements.
