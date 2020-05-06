Oswego’s Olivia Flint graduates cum laude, on to theological seminary

HOUGHTON, NEW YORK — One of Oswego’s most prolific performing arts products has graduated from college and is set to pursue the next phase of her career.
Olivia Flint, Oswego High School class of 2016, has earned her bachelor’s degree in theology with the distinction magna cum laude.
“Leave-taking is never easy, but it’s not forever,” Flint wrote in a social media post in April, as her Houghton College joined universities across the nation closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A regular starring performer on the Oswego High School Robinson-Faust Theater for the Performing arts and the CNY Arts Center, Flint will continue her studies next at the Princeton Theological Seminary.
In a message, her friends and family wrote: “We are proud of your hard work and perseverance! Your best friend is blessed by the opportunity to watch you grow into all God made you to be. We are ALL excited for what’s next. Love most, Ashley Carroll, Mom, Dad, Vanessa and Audrey”
