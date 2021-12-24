OSWEGO — More than 200 people formed a line to enter the city of Oswego’s pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic held Tuesday at the Oswego Visitors Center, located at 201 W. First St.
Sponsored by the city of Oswego, in partnership with Gov. Hochul’s “Boost Up, New York” program, the first 10 people to receive booster shots received a $50 gift card from the local restaurant of their choice.
The New York State Department of Health ran the clinic and provided Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all those who showed up. No appointment was necessary.
While booster shots were the main publicized feature of the clinic, a first dose of vaccine for those yet to be vaccinated was also available.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he was pleased with the results of the joint effort. He said the exact number of people vaccinated was approximately 275 during the clinic hours of 5-9 p.m.
“It was a very successful event. Approximately 95 percent of vaccinations administered by state DOH personnel were booster shots,” Barlow said.
Hochul announced the booster shot initiative on Dec. 2 in an effort to urge New York adults to get their booster dose for better protection against COVID-19. As the state monitors for the omicron variant, the new education and advertising effort reminds New Yorkers that a boost against COVID-19 is needed to maximize protection, prolong the vaccine’s durability, and help safeguard communities and loved ones against the virus, according to the state website.
“With this campaign, we are getting the message out with banners and displays to get people excited about booster shots as they get ready to celebrate the holidays,” Hochul said. “If you are over 18, you can get the free booster dose immediately. It will give you that extra protection, and it also helps to protect your loved ones. This is the ultimate act of kindness that you can exercise this holiday season.”
The Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 report Wednesday stated that on Tuesday, 889 people were tested, with 116 new positive cases, a positivity percentage of 12.9 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.