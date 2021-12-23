OSWEGO — Of all the people who thought this year’s Oswego County Veteran of the Year award should go to James J. Dillabough, the recipient himself was not among them.
Chosen from a group of seven candidates, the award certificate was presented to Dillabough by the Oswego County Legislature on Dec. 9 by legislature Chairman James Weatherup and endorsed by District 16 legislator, Thomas Drumm.
“To give it to me means they probably passed over a lot of better people,” the Oswego native said, when asked what the award meant to him. “I’m just a spoke in the wheel and there’s guys out there who do more than I do and have been doing it a lot longer.”
Dillabough enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1961 at age 17. His mother had to sign for him as he was not yet an adult. He said at that time that’s what he and his friends believed was the right thing to do.
“Remember, we had the draft back then,” Dillabough said. “If you waited for the draft you had no idea over what you could do and I decided I didn’t want to sleep in a foxhole. I wanted to sleep in a rack (military bed), so I chose the Navy.”
Dillabough said he had several friends who also signed up, and he ended up going to the Great Lakes boot camp, just outside of Chicago, with a buddy while on spring break from high school.
“It was only two weeks then,” he said. “Then it was back to high school.”
Dillabough said his contract was for two years reserve, two years active duty, and two years inactive duty, which means you don’t serve every day but there’s the chance a soldier could get called back into active service if needed.
“Life changing” is how Dillabough characterized his boot camp experience. He said it was the first time he realized he was on his own, with no mother or father to bail him out if he got caught up in a bad situation. It matured him very quickly.
“We learned our general orders, stood fire watches and had fire school,” he said. “A lot of class work and drilling on a paved road we called the ‘grinder.’”
About a month after graduating high school, Dillabough said he found himself at the Brooklyn receiving station and then assigned to the U.S.S. Springfield CLG-7, a light cruiser missile-carrying warship.
“We headed down to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on what we called a ‘shake–down’ cruise,” Dillabough said. “It’s a cruise to make sure the vessel is running good.”
What Dillabough didn’t expect was he was about to face a tense situation.
“We were doing exercises and training until one day we were ordered to go to general quarters,” Dillabough said. “That’s like saying ‘battle stations’ and nobody had any idea what was happening. Remember, these were the days before the internet or even TV as a regular thing. So we had no idea what was going on. The date was Nov. 22, 1963.”
Dillabough said this incident was after the Cuban Missile Crisis and they knew something big was going on. They just didn’t know what it was, but the feeling they were going to war was very real.
“Later that day it came over the PA the president (John F. Kennedy) had been assassinated,” he said.
A couple of weeks later the crew sailed to Rota, Spain to relieve its sister ship, the U.S.S. Little Rock, which carried the commander of the 6th fleet, Vice Admiral William E. Genter Jr. Rota is home to Naval Station Rota, a Spanish-American naval base located on the coast of Spain in the province of Cadiz.
“Most of the deployments are anywhere from six months to a year,” Dillabough said. “In this case we were the flagship so our deployment was two years and we ended up after Spain in Villefranche-sur-Mer on the French Riviera.”
Dillabough said he settled into life comfortably in France. First he was a truck driver making deliveries of mail, supplies and working shore patrol and then later he made the transition to personal driver for the chief of staff after joining the staff of Comm. 6th fleet.
Dillabough said working for Comm. 6th fleet is saying he worked directly for the vice admiral along with approximately 200 other sailors.
Sometime later while helping to unload cars off a ship onto a barge for transfer to land, an accident injured Dillabough’s right hand to the degree of temporarily losing his index finger.
“I had to have it surgically reattached and my tour of duty was extended six months,” he said.
The situation was even more of a concern for Dillabough as he was and remains an accomplished bass guitar player who had to learn to play the instrument with different fingers.
“Afterward I said a lot of prayers,” he said.
Upon his discharge in December 1965, Dillabough came home to Oswego and took a job with Columbia Mills in Minetto and then later the Oswego City School District. He also taught himself how to play the bass again. He also did something that kept him close to his military career.
“I joined the Elks Club,” he said. “I had a friend I was working with at the high school and he was very active in it. After hearing what they did, a lot of charitable work, I thought to myself that’s something I’d like to do.”
Dillabough said he joined and started working bingo games, picnics and anything else that came up.
“I found the more I did the more I liked it,” he said. “I saw what they were doing for the veterans taking snacks and fruit baskets up to the vets, playing games with them, and I thought this is a good thing, a give back. It made me feel like I was giving back to the guys. Especially the guys who needed a lot more than me.”
Dillabough retired in 2007 from his job with the school system and as soon as he did he took over driving the van for disabled veterans.
“It’s a van to take vets to medical appointments,” Dillabough said. “I have over 25,000 miles since February of 2007.”
Dillabough said in his time as a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) driver he has met a lot of great people and heard a lot of great stories.
“We have a saying in the Elks Lodge, “ he said. “As long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.”
One way they remember their comrades in arms is to plant flags every Memorial Day.
“The city provides us with over a 1,000 flags every year,” he said. “I just want to thank the city for everything they do for us to help support the veterans. We truly appreciate it.”
As a musician, Dillabough did learn to play the bass guitar again and two years ago, his band, Long Time Coming, won a Syracuse Area Music Award (SAMMY).
“We play a host of classic rock, blues and original tunes,” he said.
Dillabough said he is honored with the award, but he also realizes it’s a group effort.
“I thank all the people out there who care about the veterans,” he said. “There’s a lot of good people out there doing a lot of good stuff for the vets. I couldn’t have done this without the assistance of the Elks because that’s where the funding comes from. I need something, I go to them and ask for some money for it and it’s always the same answer — yes.”
