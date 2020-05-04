Oswego’s D’Amico going strong at 103

OSWEGO — Remember Casey’s Newsroom, on the corner of West First and West Bridge streets? Port City patriarch Ralph “Art” D’Amico does.
The Oswego native turned 103 last month and spoke Monday with The Palladium-Times from his home on West Oneida Street where he’s lived since 1953.
As a paper boy in the 1920s, D’Amico recalls rolling his cart to the west side railroad depot in the mornings to wait for the early deliveries.
“I’d take the papers to Casey’s and he’d give me 10 cents and a copy of the Daily Mirror,” D’Amico said. “At noon, I’d go back and pick up the papers and deliver them all around the lake property. In the 1920s, this city was really booming.”
With his wife, Alice (Karam), the D’Amicos raised their family in Oswego. They had two children: Kathleen and Michael, and the family eventually grew to include two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters.
“His mind is sharper than a 20-year-old’s,” said Kathleen (D’Amico) Barnard, Alice and Art’s daughter. “He’s overcome many illnesses with a great attitude and daily exercises — he’s not ready to go yet.”
During World War II, D’Amico found himself sent around the nation and world as an airplane mechanic: Miami Beach, Chicago, Leyte, Manilla and finally the home islands of Japan, but he would return to his hometown. After the war, his skill with numbers led him to a career in accounting. He worked for the St. Regis Paper Co., Marathon Paper Co., Alcan and finally, his appointment as manager of Nestle’s Federal Credit Unions before retiring in 1982.
D’Amico says there’s no secret to his longevity, just “a lot of golf” and regular exercise. A scratch golfer, D’Amico played regular rounds at courses around central New York until he was 95 — with two holes-in-one on his record.
