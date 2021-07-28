Oswego’s Col. Matthew Liepke takes over NY Guard medical command

CAMP SMITH, N.Y. — Oswego’s Col. Matthew Liepke took command of the New York Army National Guard's Medical Command during a recent ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.
Along with being a partner in his medical practice, Liepke has privileges at Oswego Hospital and is the director of the Newborn Nursey and a past president and vice president of the Oswego Medical Staff.
His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the NATO Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
He and his wife, Dr. Christina Liepke, have two sons: Matthew Jr. is a senior at Ember Riddle Aeronautical University, and Samuel is a freshman at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Dr. Christina Liepke was recently named the Zonta Club of Oswego Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement for 2021.
The New York Army National Guard Medical Command oversees medical operations and healthcare issues for the 10,500 members of the New York Army National Guard across the state.
