OSWEGO — The Oswego Rotary annually sponsors the Top 100 Oswego High School Student Dinner each year, but they had to honor the top students in a different way this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through a partnership supporting local business as well as students, Rotary has installed a window display for Wayne Drugs on West Bridge Street, Oswego, saluting the Top 25 of Oswego High School’s senior class of 2020.
In addition to the window display, Oswego Rotary is sponsoring full page features of each OHS class’ Top 25 that will run in The Pall-Times this week, as follows:
- Tuesday, May 26
-Top 25 Seniors - Class of 2020
- Thursday, May 28
-Top 25 Juniors - Class of 2021
- Saturday, May 30
-Top 25 Sophomores - Class of 2022
- Tuesday, June 2
-Top 25 Freshmen - Class of 2023
Look for all the pages saluting the Top 100 OHS students in the paper, the Pall-Times’ website, and Facebook page this coming week. Oswego Rotary is a service organization that supports community projects in Oswego. If you are interested in serving your community, consider joining Oswego Rotary. For more information visit Oswego Rotary on Facebook.
