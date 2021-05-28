OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library will expand its curbside hours starting Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Library officials said the schedule will now be as follows:
Monday and Wednesday
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This puts us in compliance with the state mandate that businesses open for their minimum weekly hours, which is 55 hours for us,” said Oswego Public Library Director Miranda McDermott.
The Oswego Public Library currently offers the following services: curbside pickup for DVD, magazine, books, audiobook; digital storytime programs on Facebook; ebooks and databases and staff blogs on the library website. The library also offers telephone reference, photocopying and faxing, check out of hotspots and chromebook, interlibrary loan, craft bags for kids, and free park and museum passes.
For more information contact the library at 315-341-5867 by email at oswlib@ncls.org or online at www.oswegopubliclibrary.org.
