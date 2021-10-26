Oswego police provide body cameras to campus cops

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday the Oswego Police Department (OPD) recently donated used AXON body cameras to the SUNY Oswego Police Department to assist with expanding the SUNY police department’s body camera fleet. SUNY Oswego is undergoing a body camera system upgrade and will use the donated OPD body cameras until the upgrade is complete in early 2022.
Barlow called the donation of the body cameras to SUNY police “a great display of support and cooperation between two local law enforcement agencies” and would ensure the safety of police and members of the public throughout the city of Oswego.
