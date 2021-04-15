Oswego Players one-act play contest opens

OSWEGO — The Oswego Players are now accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
The contest is free to enter, and local theater organizers encourage anyone and everyone with an idea and a dream enter.
Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play will be considered for production at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year.
Contest Rules
- The contest is free and open to any playwright age 18 or older who resides or attends college in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga or Oswego.
- All plays must be based on original concepts (no adaptions or verse plays), unpublished and otherwise unproduced. Only one entry per writer will be considered.
- Plays must be one act, single set, with a run time of 20 to 30 minutes. The story must consist of no more than eight characters, and plays must be written for staging on a minimal set. The content, theme, and time period is at the discretion of the writer.
- All entries must include a cover page with name of the play, name of the playwright and an updated address, phone number, and email address. The winning playwright authorizes Oswego Players, Inc. to reproduce the script for rehearsal purposes if the play is produced.
Provided there are a sufficient number of entries, the following cash prizes will be awarded:
-1st Prize: $250
-2nd Prize: $150
-3rd Prize: $75
Consistent with the goals of the Oswego Players, Inc., it is their desire to stage a live production of the winning entry within a year of its selection. However, the organization reserves the right to opt out of this provision due to mitigating circumstances such as (but not limited to) community health crises or building maintenance issues which cause closure of the building for extended periods.
Submissions must be received by June 15, 2021 either electronically to Osweplay@yahoo.com or by mailing to Oswego Players Playwriting Contest, P.O. Box 183, Oswego NY 13126.
