Oswego Players getting ready for curtain to rise again

OSWEGO — It’s the nightmare of every performer: you practice, rehearse and prepare for a show then circumstance intervenes to cancel all that planning and hard work. All dressed up with no place to act.
Such was the plight of troupes all over the world in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Oswego Players were no exception.
“The cast and crew were two weeks out from opening, and they had to shut down,” said the Players’ Paul McKinney of last year’s ill-fated production of “Dearly Departed.” Now, with vaccines flowing and governments lifting capacity restrictions, the company is back in action.
McKinney will direct the presentation of “Dearly Departed” that opens to audiences Aug. 6, and the Oswego Players are deep into rehearsals and work on the “delightful family comedy” featuring a cast of local thespians. The madcap comedy follows the Turpin family and their “bossy aunts, strange cousins and wonderfully nosy neighbors,” McKinney said.
“We’ve brought together a group of wonderful local actors and actresses who will play out the fun that unfolds,” McKinney said.
The cast features, as the Turpins: Tammy Thompson as Raynelle, Eric Cronk as RayBud and Jennifer Waugh as Lucille.
Local educator Josh Delorenzo will be playing down trodden Junior alongside Gina Wentworth as his frustrated wife Suzanne.
Don Crowe playing the family minister, B.H. Hooker and Alex Taylor as Delightful, the young daughter of Raynelle and Ray. Don is a favorite of local community theater, and Alex was last seen in the Oswego Players’ production of “Dracula.”
With opening night just weeks away, the Players are burning the midnight oil with rigorous rehearsals to make sure their return to the theater is more than memorable.
“Rehearsals entail lots of work, lots of memorization, lots of patience, and in the case of ‘Dearly Departed,’ lots of laughs,” McKinney said. “Everyone is so excited being back together creating magic on the Frances Marion Brown stage.”
‘Dearly Departed’ will run Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 8, 15 at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego.
Ticket reservations go on sale July 1 and are available only through the Box Office by calling 315-343-5138.
