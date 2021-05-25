Oswego Opera Theater to celebrate 10th annual golf tournament June 19 at Battle Island Golf Course

FULTON — Oswego Opera Theater will host its 10th annual golf tournament at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on June 19.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The format is captain and crew.
Proceeds will be used toward the fall production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s operetta, “HMS Pinafore,” and other musical events of the 2021-2022 season. This is in keeping with their mission of providing high quality musical presentations for Oswego area audiences and opportunities for local musicians to perform with out of town professionals.
Registration may be done by teams or individuals; individuals will be placed on teams. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, refreshments at the turn, and a chicken barbecue dinner and prizes at the end of the tournament.
Forms are available at oswegooperatheater.com/10th-annual-golf-tournament/. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, straightest drive, and lowest overall score for men, women, and mixed.
In addition, skins, mulligans, and strings, as well as tickets for a 50/50 raffle may be purchased.
There will be two opportunities to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one from sponsors Fitzgibbons Insurance and Canale Insurance and Accounting.
Area businesses or community members who are interested in playing golf or donating a tee sign or a prize should visit oswegooperaheater.com)for forms, or contact Constantine Sideris, the golf tournament chair at csideris@twcny.rr.com or at 315-806-3557.
