YORKVILLE — Oswego native Mary Misterka Pendel will celebrate her 100th birthday today, May 28.
What’s her secret to reaching that milestone?
“Good hard work,” she said this week from her home in Yorkville, a village in Oneida County near Utica. “I never drank and I never smoked. I was a very good dancer. That was my prime thing, dancing. I loved dancing.”
There will be a party at her home today with nieces and nephews including Patty Lasek, Stephanie Dominy, Carol Loomis, Lewis Pasiak, Carolyn Pasiak, and Cadence Binkley. The event will feature Polish food and a cake donated by Roc Star Ice Cream in Waterville.
“I’m very excited,” Mary said.
Mary’s parents immigrated to Oswego from Poland, Jan Misterka in 1911 and Catherine Pasiak in 1912. They married in 1914. Each had several siblings that came to Oswego as well.
Mary was born May 28, 1920, the second-oldest child in the family that also included Mary’s brothers Tony, Joseph, Frank, and Stanley. Mary was baptized in St. Stephen’s Church. In 1925, the family moved to the Utica area, where other relatives worked on the railroad. Her father bought a house in Yorkville and opened the family grocery store.
She recalled what it was like growing up during the Great Depression.
“It was very, very tough, but I’ll tell you one thing, it wasn’t like it is now,” she said, noting that the grocery stores, the mills, and other businesses were all open during the Depression. “Now, everything is closed. I don’t like what they’re doing.”
Mary said she doesn’t go to the store much now, but on a recent trip, she found it frustrating.
“I’m partially blind and I have to use a walker. I only went once to the store. I couldn’t believe how it changed. Everything was roped off. The shelves are empty. You want to get something and they haven’t got it,” she said. “To get everything that you need you’ve got to go to four or five different stores.”
Mary’s work experience began stacking cans in her father’s grocery store. When her youngest brother had polio, she dropped out of school to take care of him.
“He was 3 years old and I was in my first year of high school. My dad told me, ‘You can’t finish high school. You’ve got to take care of the baby.’ There was a big epidemic around here. I had to take care of him. I was still helping my father in the store.”
Later, she worked at “a beer joint” operated by her oldest brother. During World War II, Mary worked at the Dunlop tire factory. “They needed workers. I used to make the cloth for the tires,” she said.
On May 31, 1942, Mary wed Stanley Pendel, who worked at the Utica Club brewery. They never had children, but Mary has several nieces and nephews who live relatively close by.
She and Stanley were married for 49 years until Stanley died in September 1991.
Although Mary never had a chance to follow her dream of working in the nursing profession, she took care of her mother and her husband for many years.
“I took care of my mother from 1968 to 1985 and she had a stroke. My husband in 1983 went blind. I had these two people in my house I was taking care of,” Mary said. “I never got depressed.”
Being a caregiver to two people was hard work, but Mary said she managed. She would take care of her husband and then her mother before moving on to her other work.
“I was pretty busy taking care of them, but I never complained,” Mary said. “My mother said, ‘You’re a nurse now. You’re taking care of us.’”
Now, Mary is recovering from a tumble down the cellar stairs while doing her laundry in March.
“I’ve got vertigo. As I was carrying my last batch of clothes, I got an attack of the vertigo and it threw me back, and my foot got caught between the steps and the railing,” she said.
She used her medical alert device and help arrived, but she said she’s still feeling the effects of the incident.
Her activities now are limited because of her failing vision. She said she used to read a lot. Now she enjoys listening to the History channel on TV. One of her favorite activities when she was younger was playing the ponies at Off-Track Betting.
“I used to go to OTB. My husband used to say, ‘How do you pick them? You pick them better than me!’ I’d pick numbers, the color of the horse. I made a lot of money. I’d come home and I’d be counting it, and I’d say ‘Where’s your wallet?’ and he’d say ‘It’s empty.’”
It’s a good bet that Mary will be a winner today when everyone shows up at her place for a 100th birthday celebration.
