Oswego Middle School NJHS, family partner for virtual 5K in memory of Jack Bobbett

OSWEGO — Oswego Middle School’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society has organized a virtual 5K to honor and cherish the memory of the late Jack Bobbett.
Created as part of their service to the community, NJHS members are encouraging everyone to walk or run between now and May 8 in memory of Bobbett whose life was tragically cut short at the age of 11 in 2019.
Register for the event at RaceRoster.com by searching for “Jack Bobbett” and looking for “Past Events” beginning April 24. All proceeds will go to the Jack Bobbett Memorial Scholarship Fund established as one of a number of ways to keep Jack’s memory alive in the community that loved him. His #9 jersey hangs in the Anthony J. Crisafulli Ice Rink, and last summer Mayor Billy Barlow named a new Breitbeck Park street hockey arena as the Jack R. Bobbett Memorial Street Hockey Rink.
“Jack was an all-around great kid. Oswego is a small community, and there are a few people you can bring up their name to just about everybody and everybody always has something good to say,” Barlow said during the rink dedication. “Jack was one of those people where you never heard somebody say anything negative about him. He had a ton of friends, as you can see here today. He was the type of individual we need more of, not only in Oswego but all over the world right now.”
A socially distanced, in-person staggered run also will begin at the Oswego Middle School parking lot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. For questions, email Sandra Brown at sbrown@oswego.org.
