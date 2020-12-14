Oswego man sentenced to 17 years for June assault

OSWEGO — An Oswego man arrested in June after allegedly assaulting and injuring a homeless man pleaded guilty last week to multiple felonies and was sentenced to more than 17 years in state prison.
Adam G. Bishop, 42, of Oswego pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and second-degree assault, a class D felony on Dec. 10, in connection with a June 14 incident near the Utica Street Bridge that sent a victim to the hospital. Bishop admitted to forcibly stealing property and seriously injuring the male victim, according to local authorities.
According to the Oswego County District Attorney's Office, Bishop was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision. Bishop was previously convicted of first-degree attempted robbery in Jefferson County in 2007, a crime for which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
The DA’s office described a "verbal dispute turned physical."
Bishop’s alleged attack sent another homeless man to the hospital. Bishop was initially charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, both class B felonies.
Authorities responded to the Sunday, June 14 incident around 3:30 p.m. after reports of an injured person on the stairs that led from West First Street to West Linear Park. The victim was found on a stairway in the area with "serious head and face injuries," according to Oswego police, who cordoned off sections of the riverwalk following the incident.
Roughly 24 hours after the assault was reported, police arrested Bishop, whom authorities said was familiar with the victim. Police said Bishop stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim during the course of the assault.
Both the victim and Bishop are listed as having no known address but police said they were "locals" without a permanent residence.
Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes commended the Oswego Police Department and New York State Police, who assisted in the investigation, for conducting what he described as "an exceptional joint investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.