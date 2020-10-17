Oswego man in critical condition after truck leaves road, strikes tree

SCRIBA — An Oswego man is in critical condition after police say his truck struck a tree Friday afternoon.
The initial call of a single-vehicle accident on Silk Road in Scriba came in at 1:52 p.m. Oct. 16, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched deputies to the scene. Officials have identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as Samuel Vaughn, 22, of Oswego.
Upon arriving and conducting a preliminary investigation, authorities now believe Vaughn was northbound on Silk Road when his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado “left the roadway and ultimately struck a tree,” according to Lieutenant Andrew Bucher of the sheriff’s criminal investigations.
Bucher went on to say Vaughn was “transported to Upstate University Hospital with life threatening injuries.” Vaughn was in critical condition as of 5:30 p.m. Friday but officials have not released any further information on his condition as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
Among the multiple responding agencies were Scriba Town Volunteer Fire, Menter Ambulance Service, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New Haven Volunteer Fire Corp. and Novelis. This story will be updated.
