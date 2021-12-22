OSWEGO — The model train sets at The Holiday History Shoppe and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum have one thing in common, Fred Regan.
A native of the Port City, Regan, 65, has been interested in model trains since his grandfather took him to the Strasburg Rail Road in Pennsylvania in 1959.
“I was 3 years old at the time,” Regan said. “It’s an excursion railroad started in a lumber yard in 1832. In 1976 the toy train collectors museum opened up, and over the years people established caboose hotels, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is there, and other railroad attractions, all within walking distance of the original railroad. It’s the railroad mecca of southern Pennsylvania.”
Regan said his grandfather worked for the railroad for over 50 years.
“He worked in the Broad Street and then later, 30th Street stations in Philadelphia,” Regan said. “He was in charge of people’s baggage making sure they got to where they were supposed to go.”
Regan said the railroad business runs deep in his family, and so do the model trains.
“I received my first model train even before I almost remember,” Regan said. “My mother had them and my father did too.”
Regan said he received a train every year for Christmas and he got add-on stuff along the way.
“Different engines, buildings and more track,” he said. “By the time I was in my twenties, I was an officer in the National Model Railroad Association doing shows all over the country.”
In 1982, Regan was one of a few that started the Oswego Valley Railroad Association.
That was also the year he and his associates dismantled a three-track train set and moved into the basement of The King’s Business, a Christian bookstore located on West First Street in Oswego.
“We did it for the Christmas holiday and I did that one basically by myself,” Regan said. “There were two others who helped. We advertised at the local Radio Shack and we received a fairly decent turnout.”
Regan said after their success at The King’s Business, the group began more holiday setups. In 1983 they put a train set under the Christmas tree in the Richardson-Bates House. In 1984 they set one up in the art guild at Fort Ontario.
“It was an L-shaped layout,” Regan said. “The trains actually would get blown off the tracks on that one.”
In 1994 Regan said they moved again and created the Holiday Express Show at the Fulton War Memorial. The show included the entire layout from the previous years all under one roof.
“The H.L. layout was actually a model of the city of Oswego,” Regan said, “which became the basis for the Oswego Railroad Museum from 2007 until 2017.”
Regan said even though Christmas is probably the most popular time for model trains to viewed and played with, he has trains with all types of themes for the whole year.
“Each month we’d have something different,” he said. “We had circus trains, military trains and in June we’d have dairy trains. In July we did a patriotic theme. I had a Bicentennial Freedom train that was about 40 feet long.”
In total, Regan said he has more than 100 trains, complete with their own track, buildings, and accessories to design train sets for many different occasions.
“It’s something that keeps me busy,” He said. “I enjoy it, but moreover, I like the smiles from the little kids as the train goes by. They crawl around the floor and look in the windows of the cars and the buildings. It’s fun to see them have fun.”
Regan said the hobby has changed so much since he first started and one of the questions he’s been asked so many times concerns the longevity of the hobby and what could possibly take its place.
“I remember years ago people would ask me, ‘Do you think slot cars will take the place of model trains?’” he said. “But they just keep on. The trains have computers in them now. They have sound in them and you can even operate them with your phone.”
Regan said eventually, his model trains might just chug their way to a historic station.
“Well, I have a niece I raised who said she wants to dedicate them to the Smithsonian, but honestly, in reality, it’s not my concern,” Regan said.
People interested in seeing Regan’s train sets can visit the Holiday History Shoppe at 201 W. 1st St. in downtown Oswego through Thursday from noon until 7 p.m., or the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego from 1-5 p.m., or the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum in Auburn weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the Oswego Valley Railroad Association check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Oswegovalleyrailroadassn/.
