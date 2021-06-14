Oswego man charged in alleged weekend stabbing

OSWEGO TOWN — An Oswego man has been charged with robbery and assault following what police described as a stabbing over the weekend.
Marcus M. Miller, 38, of Oswego, is in custody without bail after his arraignment Saturday, according to a Monday statement from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Miller faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree weapons possession.
Police said Miller “stabbed another male multiple times in the Town of Oswego during the late hours of Friday night or the early hours of Saturday morning.” Miller also allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone.
On Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office, the alleged victim sought help for his wounds and “showed up injured at Ontario Orchards” before an ambulance was called. The alleged victim is still at Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Lieutenant Andrew Bucher of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation division.
Bucher said while he could not comment on specifics of the case due to the ongoing investigation, the two men are believed to be acquaintances.
“Miller and the victim know each other,” Bucher said. “This was not a random act.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.
