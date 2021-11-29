OSWEGO — City councilors this week approved a measure amending part of the red tape required to obtain a local trash collection license, clearing the way for a public hearing regarding the law early next month.
The city’s Planning and Development Committee approved the proposed fifth local law of 2021 amending certain requirements written in Chapter 207, Solid Waste, Article II of the city of Oswego code. Following the full Oswego Common Council’s approval this week, a public hearing has been scheduled on Dec. 13 at 7:15 p.m. at the start of the next council meeting.
The law would require residents seeking a waste collection license to submit paperwork and seek license approval through the city clerk’s office as opposed to the full common council, effectively alleviating the full council from the licensing process.
The new law, if approved, would “dress up” the administrative process required for license obtaining or renewal, according to Councilor Shawn Walker, R-4th Ward, the committee chair.
City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said earlier this month this measure would free up the city leaders’ “valuable time” and make the process much quicker when annually renewing permits.
“It really is an administrable function that can be handled through the clerk’s office,” Caraccioli said earlier this month.
Additionally, city code adjustments in the local law include the removal of vehicle inspection requirements for Oswego Police Department vehicles because, as Caraccioli said, the vehicles are already inspected by the state Department of Transportation.
“There is no need to re-inspect (the vehicles) and again it will free up their time to do other meaningful things,” the city attorney said about the inspection requirements.
It also grants the police chief the ability to suspend or revoke licenses after three or more complaints are issued against a license holder and a hearing is held.
The Oswego Common Council meets at 7:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at Oswego City Hall, 13 W. Oneida St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.