OSWEGO — The Oswego J.C. Penney location is included in a list of more than 150 stores planned for closure that the struggling retailer unveiled on Thursday.
The 118-year-old company announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-May, becoming one of several major retailers forced into bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Port City store, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017, survived several rounds of store closures and other cutbacks in recent years as the retailer fought to remain relevant and profitable.
J.C. Penney officials in May said the company would be shuttering stores in phases throughout the Chapter 11 process, and noted details of the first phase would be disclosed in the coming weeks.
The company released those first phase details Thursday in the form of a 154-store list of locations slated for closure. The Oswego Plaza location on state Route 104 is one of seven New York state stores on the list.
The Destiny USA location in Syracuse and the Finger Lakes Mall location in Auburn are among the other New York stores closing.
The Port City Penney's has employed roughly 40 individuals in recent years, providing between six and eight full-time jobs. Regional and local company representatives described the store as profitable as recently as 2017 and 2019.
The Oswego store features a hair salon, in addition to selling the clothing, jewelry, footwear, bedding and other household items J.C. Penney has become known for over the last century.
Closing sales are expected to start June 12, according to the company. J.C. Penney officials said the store closing sales are expected to last 10 to 16 weeks before locations are ultimately shuttered.
CEO Jill Soltau said closing stores is "always an extremely difficult decision," but J.C. Penney's strategy to close hundreds of locations is vital to ensuring the company emerges from Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time," Soltau said in a statement Thursday. "All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
J.C. Penney officials said additional phases of store closing sales are expected in the coming weeks, and claimed the reduced store footprint would drive "sustainable, profitable growth."
Company officials said J.C. Penney is aiming to reduce its store footprint and focus resources on its strongest stores and online sales.
The Plano, Texas-based company is the largest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Neiman Marcus and J. Crew are among the other retail chains to declare bankruptcy in recent months.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country,” Soltau said in a May statement. “As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company. “
Economists remain skeptical about J.C. Penney’s chances of survival even as it sheds some of its large debts and shrinks the number of its stores.
Soltau said the company has reopened nearly 500 stores since the COVID-19 shutdown started to ease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.