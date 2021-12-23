OSWEGO — Rachel Herrmann and Chrissy Smith, registered nurses at Oswego Hospital, have spent much of their time working in the maternity department. But after recently completing the SANE training program, the pair will see their duties shift slightly.
The SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) program allows nurses to help provide specialized treatment to patients who have experienced sexual assault or abuse.
For both nurses, the decision to undergo training was a personal one. Herrmann said working in a “small-town” hospital played a major role in her entering the training process.
“Being a small-town community hospital, we have very limited resources,” said Herrmann. “For me, it’s a resource that needs to be there for our community.”
Smith said that her daughters were the biggest factor in her decision to complete SANE training.
“I think my biggest push to do that was, I have daughters,” said Smith. “I would want somebody like me to take care of them if they were assaulted, to be there for them if I couldn’t be.”
Herrmann also noted that the issue of sexual assault and/or abuse is “a lot more widespread than it’s discussed.” She cited this as another reason why she underwent SANE training, saying people may be less hesitant to come forward when they “see different faces and recognize that it’s a real thing.”
Herrmann and Smith underwent training through St. Peter’s Health Partners, which is based in Albany. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair did not actually travel to the city.
“With COVID going around, we had to do it virtually through St. Peter’s,” said Herrmann. “It was a three-day class, three 10-hour days of virtual class time.”
After the classes are completed, the nurses said Oswego Hospital requires them to observe 10 physical exams before they can practice on their own.
“If there’s a patient in the emergency room, they’ll call us to observe,” Smith explained. “We do that until we’re clear to be on our own.”
Smith and Herrmann were not paid for their time in training, and still worked their typical full-time hours during the training process.
“I still worked my full-time hours. I think I had taken one day that week to do my class time,” said Herrmann.
“We still work in labor and delivery in the hospital full time, and then the SANE certification is extra,” added Smith.
Herrmann also mentioned the positive effect the training could have on local SUNY Oswego students. The school currently partners with Oswego Hospital to send victims of sexual assault to the hospital to collect forensic kits, said Angela Brown, SUNY Oswego’s director of health services.
“I also work in the fire department, and my department covers 75-80 percent of the college,” Herrmann said. “Seeing the face more, and seeing that it’s a normal person that could be helping you, especially with college kids, makes it easier to come forward when something happens.”
Lisa Evaneski, Title IX coordinator at SUNY Oswego, added that SANE-trained nurses are “vital to a survivor’s experience in the hospital.”
“They are trauma-informed, and know how to sensitively gather evidence that will be helpful if a survivor chooses to pursue a criminal case,” said Evaneski. “We are thankful to Oswego Hospital for ensuring that nurses are trained in this special set of skills.”
The hospital also supports patients through their work with Services to Aid Families, providing what Smith described as “an advocate” to assist patients who have experienced sexual assault or abuse.
“An advocate comes from SAF to sit with the patient, and talk them through what’s going to happen,” said Smith. “It kind of helps (patients) to get into counseling, any testing that they need and follow-up stuff after we’re done with the exam at the hospital.”
Smith said that SAF advocates also provide patients with numerous resources, such as a change of clothes, if needed.
While the role of a SANE-trained nurse is crucial in hospitals, Herrmann said that the job is likely not for everybody.
“It’s a lot of mental, emotional contact with patients,” said Herrmann. “Some people may feel compelled, say someone’s been sexually assaulted in their life… they might feel more compelled to do this job. They might feel they can’t do this job because it’ll be too triggering.”
“It takes a special person, I’d say, to be able to give this piece of themselves to be able to do the exams, to walk the patients through it.”
