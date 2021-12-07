Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.