OSWEGO — Local history enthusiasts can rejoice as an opportunity to collect unique, Oswego-themed items from local museums returns once again just in time for the holiday season.
The Holiday History Shoppe opened on Nov. 27 in the former Oswego Downtown Welcome Center located at 201 W. First St. in the city of Oswego. It will remain opened until Dec. 23, according to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, the organization primarily organizing this year’s shop.
The temporary shop offers unique, one-of-a-kind items from local historical sites such as the HLWMM, Fort Ontario, Richardson-Bates House Museum and similar historical organizations from around the area, according to HLWMM Executive Director Mercedes Niess.
“It’s a great way to communicate with our community and to make a little bit of money,” Niess said. This year marks the store’s return after at least a year hiatus following COVID-19 restrictions last year, Niess said. She noted organizers earlier this year were initially not planning on opening the store due to the challenges associated with finding a fitting location.
However, after the an opportunity came from the city to use the welcome center, the organizations rounded up and opted to bring back the unique seasonal shop just in time for the holidays, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said.
“We’re trying to really diversify the use of our visitors center to make it flexible and helpful to local organizations and establishments in Oswego who may not already have a downtown presence,” Barlow said. “The history shop was an idea we thought made sense to bring our historical organizations and museums who may not always get the exposure they deserve into the heart of downtown for the busy holiday season to get exposure and interact with people they ordinarily may not be able to reach.”
Started in 2005 in the former McDonald’s Clothing Store — now Man in the Moon Candies — the store has held a variety of locations throughout the community and downtown over the course of its life, according to Oswego County Historian Justin White.
Throughout those years, though, the shop has driven the community and local historians closer as they learn more about the historical ties of the Port City to the area, he said.
“This once-a-year gift store is a way of encouraging the spirit of the holiday season and adding a place to stop and support the local museums, historical organizations and all of the small businesses in downtown Oswego,” White said. He added that the store offers a prime downtown location allowing historical experts to promote each other while helping the community.
“Downtown Oswego was always the place to go for Christmas shopping and this was a way to keep that legacy alive,” he said.
Proceeds go toward respective historical organization’s following the closure of the shop to fund preservation efforts and funding for activities, Niess said.
The money for the HLWMM will go toward funding its mission to “promote, protect, enhance and collect the maritime historical resources associated with the Oswego River and its drainage basin, the Oswego Canal and Lake Ontario,” according to the organization’s website.
Oswego County Historical Society President Mary Kay Stone said the shop’s return marked an “exciting” opportunity for local historical enthusiasts to connect and meet fellow history aficionados.
“This is really a collaboration of heritage foundations,” she said. “That’s what is wonderful for all these museums, to bring some of their things down for one-stop shopping.”
Stone added the money would partly fund several ongoing projects at the RBHM historical site. The projects include the finial restoration and bathroom outfitting projects as well as redoing the building’s windows.
Earlier this year, after weathering damage over the course of decades took its toll on the historical building, the base for the structure’s crowning feature — the finial — cracked, causing the top decoration to shift. This resulted in further damage. It was removed earlier this month with renovations planned early next year, Stone said.
According to Fort Ontario Superintendent Paul Lear — the shop — or “smorgasbord of historical memorabilia,” represented a “means of helping people support the historical organizations that keep history alive in Oswego County.”
The shop is open 12-7 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays in December and additional hours during the week leading up to Christmas Eve. The Shoppe is closed on Sundays.
For more information, call 315-342-0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org.
