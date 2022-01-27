OSWEGO — Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin informed community members of an incident where a student verbally threatened an administrator and violence against the school Thursday, according to a letter obtained by The Palladium-Times.
The situation occurred at Oswego High School.
Calvin said the threat, after investigation by local police, has been deemed “not credible.” He added that a “large group of students may have witnessed this event.”
Per OCSD’s protocols, the high school will have additional personnel from the district’s school resource officer team this morning for “added safety.”
Calvin also noted a different incident Thursday as well, where the high school “briefly experienced a heating issue due to a boiler problem.” Several classrooms, the cafeteria and one of the gyms were affected.
“Our operations and maintenance team resolved the issue and heat was restored shortly after the problem was reported to us, though some may have temporarily experienced a colder-than-usual learning experience,” Calvin said. “We apologize for this inconvenience and thank our operations and maintenance team for fixing the matter so quickly.”
Calvin referred anyone who had questions or comments to reach out to OHS Principal Ryan Lanigan.
