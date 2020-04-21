Oswego High School grad Callahan continues award-winning acting career at CCC

AUBURN — An Oswego High School graduate is continuing his award-winning acting career at Cayuga Community College.
First-year CCC student Nolan Callahan was honored recently with the Theatre Association of New York State (TANYS) Meritorious Achievement in Acting Award for his three roles in the spring production of “Jill Trent: Science Sleuth.”
Callahan took the stage in the “Jill Trent” production as Police Sergeant Mulligan; Trixie, a 7-year-old girl who constantly chews bubble gum; and the villainous mastermind Professor Hoffmeister.
“While each proved to be challenging, the most by far was Trixie,” said Callahan, who previously appeared on the stage of the Robinson-Faust Theater for the Performing Arts at Oswego High School (OHS). “Playing a 7-year-old girl when you’re not either of those things proves for a hilarious irony when put to work. That challenge, then, can be to overcome by playing with that and making it as obvious as you can.”
In 2018, Callahan won rave reviews and the Syracuse High School Theatre Awards’ Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role for his turn as killer barber Sweeney Todd in the eponymous play.
Callahan said the best part of his newest production was the experience of working with a new cast, crew and director in his first season with Harlequin Productions.
“Several of the jokes in the show rely on that suspension of disbelief, which made for a better performance,” he said
A spoof of 1940s spy films, “Jill Trent: Science Sleuth” shows the title character and her sidekick Daisy Smith battling Nazi sympathizers during World War II as they search for blastonium, a highly-explosive mythical ore.
During his time at OHS, music educator Garrett Heater directed Callahan on several productions and Heater said his former student possessed a “remarkable” ability to “believably and accurately portray a varied and complicated emotional range.”
“Nolan’s comic timing and rhythm is inspired, clear, and motivated,” Heater said. “He has an uncanny ability to adapt to serve the needs of the performance. He’s adventurous, hungry and a fearless risk-taker.”
Harlequin Productions Director Bob Frame praised Callahan’s work and versatility in “Jill Trent.”
“Nolan fully embraced the over-the-top characterizations needed to realize his characters, which allowed the rest of the company to follow his lead,” said Frame.
Callahan’s award caps off a strong 2019-2020 season for Harlequin Productions, one in which the cast and crew also earned TANYS awards for their work in the fall semester performances of “All Around the Table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.