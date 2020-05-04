Oswego High School announces winter scholar athletes

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District athletic department has announced Oswego High School (OHS) students honored as winter scholar athletes.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association honors student-athletes who achieved an academic average of at least 90 while dedicated to the playing of their sport. They are listed below:
Boys basketball: Ryan Bakos, Matthew Callen, Noah Rogers, Nathan Shannon, Jack Spaulding.
Girls basketball: Megan Albright, Mary Culeton, Hannah Holland, Francesca Scanlon.
Boys bowling: Joseph DelConte, Kyle Rice.
Girls bowling: Abigail Chamberlain, McKenna Clary, Nicole DelConte, Audrey Flint, Hailey Furlong, Lilyann Mathews, Alyssa Morley, Mallory Upcraft, Maya Upcraft.
Cheerleaders: McKenzie Graham, Makayla Libbey, Emma McManus, Katelyn Place, Jenna Saunders, Alexandria Stowell, Allison VanBrocklin.
Boys hockey: Marcus Baker, Lucas Cady, Steven (Ike) Calverase, Carson Colucci Joseph DiBlasi, Ian Kohut, Alex Koproski, Mason Kurilovitch, Adam Michalski, Brayden Miller, Jack Rice, Neil Roman, Lucas Shepardson, Riley Wallace.
Girls hockey: Jordan Caroccio, Nyah Dawson, Mia Fierro, Katie Fierro, Ashley Finch, Erica Greene Isabella Koproski, Autumn Lee, Nealy Pippin, Amelia Rastley, Julia Roman, Marisa Wallace.
Boys indoor track: Matthew Chubon, Zachary DeMott, Nicholas DeSacia, Craig Dykas, Logan Engle, Benjamin Hoefer, Ethan Hunt, Benjamin Lewis, James Niger.
Girls indoor track: Sonja Anderson, Katherine Canales, Grayson Cary, Megan Cheeley, Anna Cloonan Ava Cloonan, Mary Kate Cloonan, Emily Conzone, Sophia DeLorenzo, Gretchen Dowd, Abigail Faul, Molly Fitzgibbons, Miranda Gilbert, Madison Jones, Kimberly Kaleta, Anne Niger, Ashley Patterson, Samantha Terpening, Grace Wing.
Boys swimming and diving: Casey DeLapp, Joshua Evans, Curtis Kaye, Treyse Miller, Jacob Stedziona.
Wrestling: Alfonso Alonso, Anthony DeStevens, Jamee Ekman, Jacob Garcia, Logan Mathews, Seth Perrin, Owen Warner.
