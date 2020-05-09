Oswego Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.