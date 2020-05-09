Oswego Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

OSWEGO — Oswego Health officials are welcoming orthopedic surgeon Kamaljeet Singh Banga, MD, to its medical staff.
Dr. Banga joins the Center for Orthopedic Care team where he will practice with “experienced and talented” fellow physicians John Ayres, MD, and Michael Diaz, DO, Oswego Health officials said.
Dr. Banga has been practicing orthopedic care for the past 18 years, officials said, his most recent position at Auburn Community Hospital.
He earned his medical degree from Punjab University in Chandigarh, India. He completed his two residencies at the Army Command Hospital in Chandimandir, India and McMaster University, Canada in Orthopedics. In addition, Dr. Banga completed two fellowships in upper extremity and sports medicine post Canadian residency. Along with performing surgeries, he serves as a clinical assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate Medical University.
“I chose to work for Oswego Health not only because of their reputation and the level of service provided, but because of this community,”said Banga. “Specializing in sport injuries naturally draws me to want to care for patients within communities that have robust athletic programs not only at the collegiate level but any level. I just like having the opportunity to make a difference here in Oswego County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.