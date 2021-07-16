FULTON — Oswego Health radiologists this month obtained a new state-of-the-art mammography unit enabling health care experts to provide more accurate and faster test results while eliminating some of the headaches associated with testing.
The new Genius’ 3D Mammography equipment available at Oswego Health’s Fulton Medical Center was acquired for nearly $450,000. It was installed two weeks ago, officials said Wednesday while joined by city leaders and health care professionals.
“Oswego Health is committed to the fight against breast cancer,” Oswego Health Senior Communications Director Jamie Leszczynski said. “Through this technology, we can provide better and earlier breast cancer detections for our patients right here in our community and right at home,”
The equipment grants experts the ability to view a client’s breast as a 3D model through advanced breast tomosynthesis technology — imaging through low-dose X-rays, allowing for a “significant increase” in cancer deduction and less appointment callbacks, according to Radiologist David Wang, M.D.
“(The machine) allows us to see breast tissue in very thin slices usually a millimeter at a time, providing a better look at the breast,” Wang said Wednesday. “This allows us to make an earlier diagnosis of invasive cancers and eliminate a lot of things that may look suspicious.”
The average appointment callback rate when using a 2D imaging system is as high as 5 or 10 percent, and this new system could significantly reduce that, Wang said.
Officials said clients using the new equipment would find the experience remarkable similar to their previous equipment, lasting only a few seconds longer.
“The process was seamless,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said Wednesday following her mammogram using the new machine. “The staff is wonderful to work with, the equipment is user friendly, and my mind was at ease knowing that the great partners we have in the community are delivering such a high level of service and technology.”
Officials said this technology was not unique to their Fulton office. Similar 3D imaging services are offered at Oswego Hospital, and plans are to install similar systems in their Pulaski Health Center Lab and Radiology location and their Central Square Medical Center by the end of the year.
Michaels urged residents throughout the county to get “back on track” and make an appointment for a mammogram.
Lisa Lai, Oswego Health breast care surgeon, said mammograms “save lives” by finding cancer before it is detected by a doctor or yourself.
“The earlier we can find something, the more treatable and curable it will be,” she said.
To make an appointment for a mammogram or to learn more about Oswego Health’s mammography services, call their Medical Imaging Services in Fulton at 315-349-5540.
