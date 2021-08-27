Oswego Health suspends visitation at Oswego Hospital starting Aug. 30

OSWEGO — Oswego Health on Friday announced it is instituting new policies for visitation at Oswego Hospital due to concerns over rising COVID-19 rates.
The hospital will halt its normal patient visitation and switch to a more restrictive protocol starting Monday, Aug. 30, according to Oswego Health officials.
“As Oswego County is starting to see an increase in COVID-19, and especially what appears an increase in the Delta variant which seems more highly passable, Oswego Health has made the cautious decision to suspend visitation,” said Oswego Health Senior Director of Communications Jamie Leszczynski.
According to officials, when deemed medically necessary, one support person will be permitted to accompany a patient for outpatient services only including appointments for laboratory services, radiology, medical imaging, primary care and specialty outpatient services. For inpatient services, exceptions to visitation restrictions remain: one support person will be allowed for delivering OB mothers; children under the age of 18; patients with confusion, altered mental status, or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients. Patients needing surgery will be offered support through the guidance of a surgical navigator.
Both the patient and their support person will need to undergo the enhanced COVID-19 screening before entering any Oswego Health facility, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.