OSWEGO — Oswego Health officials recently updated their visitation policy, now allowing “limited visitation” in the hospital, emergency department and local urgent care locations.
“Because of our staff’s diligence in following established infectious disease prevention protocols, we have managed this pandemic and have been able to care for our community,” Duane Tull, MD, Oswego Health chief medical officer, said this week. “Oswego Health continues to monitor visitation as the safety of our staff and patients is our utmost priority. At this time, we continue to allow limited visitation back into our hospital, emergency department and urgent cares.”
Per updated policy, Oswego Health patients are allowed up to two designated visitors 18 or older, however, only one visitor is permitted at a time. Visitors are required to wear a face covering and practice proper hand hygiene throughout their stay.
Patients must identify their two visitors at the time of registration, and general visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., officials said.
According to Oswego Health officials, end-of-life visitation will be handled on a “case-by-case basis” to allow families to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones. This applies to all inpatient units at Oswego Hospital, officials said.
Visitors must undergo symptom and temperature checks upon entering the facility and will be required to provide their address and phone number at the time of screening for proper contact tracing if needed.
For more information, visit www.oswegohealth.org.
