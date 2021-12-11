OSWEGO — Oswego Health leaders this week updated the community on its recent ambulance diversion and said they’re no longer redirecting ambulances, according to Oswego Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Backus.
At a Friday press conference, Backus said that on Monday Oswego Health made the “tough” decision to redirect ambulances away from its emergency room to prevent any further overburdening issues facing the hospital. That diversion lasted from 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and was lifted 1:30 a.m. Dec. 7. He said the hospital has since returned to normal operations.
“One of the reasons we made that hard choice was all four of the hospitals in Syracuse were also on ambulance diversions on Monday. A lot of that had to do with our capacities within Oswego Hospital and capacity in our emergency department,” Backus said.
To further alleviate the hospital’s situation, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday issued a state of emergency in the city of Oswego as a preventive measure for future ambulance diversions.
Barlow explained that when the hospital runs ambulance diversions, the Oswego Fire Department’s (OFD) ambulance service has to drive some distance to the nearest hospital and take away from assisting the community.
With the city’s state of emergency declaration, Barlow outlined a few measures the city is taking to help prevent similar situations. The measures include getting another ambulance for the OFD fleet, seeking approval from the county health department for a city and Oswego Health partnership allowing OFD members to go into the hospital and assist in COVID patients’ recovery and establishing a local masking mandate for all city buildings.
“From my perspective, when you’re sworn to protect 18,000 people like I am, I need to do whatever I can to make sure the hospital doesn’t become overwhelmed,” Barlow said. “We need to bring the data in and prepare for, what I think, will be a holiday surge.”
The Oswego County Health Department recently reported one of its highest seven-day rolling positive test averages since the start of the pandemic at 13.9 percent, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said at Friday’s press conference. As of Thursday, the county reported there were 676 positive COVID cases over the past seven days with only three cases of the omicron variant reported in central New York, none in Oswego County.
Backus on Friday wanted to stress that during the diversion, the hospital was not closed and residents who walked into the medical facility were still treated.
“Patients could walk into our doors. We could have visitors come into our hospital,” he said. “We were just on ambulance diversion for those eight hours.”
He also said noted that while regional hospitals have faced diminishing amounts of hospital beds, Oswego Hospital has not seen similar decreases and has not decreased its number of beds available since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Hundreds of beds in central New York have been reduced in hospital settings, which affects Oswego Health when those bed counts are reduced. That impacts our ability to discharge patients and our ability to work with our EMS partners,” Backus said.
To combat this, Oswego Health Vice President of Clinical Services Kathryn Pagliaroli and Backus said the hospital has added some new beds and staff. Pagliaroli said many of the bedding issues can be attributed to COVID-19 as well as other non-COVID-19-related injuries seeking hospitalization concurrently.
“We’ve seen a surge in our cases. It’s about COVID but it’s also all the people who are sick and need care when we see a surge of COVID and non-COVID cases combined,” she said. “We want to take care of you, but we also want you to help yourselves as well.”
