Oswego Health marks 140th year

OSWEGO — Oswego Health is marking its 140th anniversary, looking back at its beginning in 1881 as a group of community-minded residents gathered for the specific purpose: starting a hospital.
“A look back to the initial board minutes reveals that the founders had concerns, not unlike those in healthcare today,” said Oswego Health’s Senior Director of Communication Jamie Leszczynski. “They wanted to provide care to all residents, regardless of income and other factors. They desired a location that people could easily access and, of course, wanted their facility to have the best physicians and most modern technology.”
Since then, the organization has evolved into the Oswego Health system, which has become “both a pillar and an economic engine of the community,” Leszczynski.
The economic impact on the area in 2020 was more than $228 million, according to Oswego Health stats. While it may have started to build a hospital, Oswego Health has now grown into a comprehensive system that continues to expand its local services.
“Through the years as our community changed, so did the health system,” said Oswego Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Backus.
In 2006, Oswego Health introduced a new service to Oswego County: urgent care. As Fulton’s A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital closed, the New ork State Department of Health (NYSDOH) turned to Oswego Health and invested more than $22 million to support a major renovation project. That work would lead to the opening of the Fulton Medical Center in 2011.
In 2012, Oswego Health asserted its status as Oswego County’s health care leader when the NYSDOH turned to Oswego Health to develop services in Central Square. Yet another major construction project produced the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab and imaging services.
Continued expansion was the focus as the decade progressed.
“Just as physicians were embracing a new business model, Oswego Health was proactive,” Backus said.
That pro-activity included developing in 2013 Physician Care P.C., a multi-specialty local medical group offering the community “accessible, high-quality medical care,” Backus said.
Physician Care P.C. has added cardiology, bariatrics, audiology, ENT, general surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, and primary care, allowing contracted physicians to “focus on the delivery of care,” according to Backus, while the health system oversees all business and administrative tasks.
Oswego Health in 2021 also completed work on a tentpole project in the pipeline for years: a 42,000-square foot behavioral health services facility at the former Oswego Price Chopper building on the east side of Oswego. Dubbed the Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness, the facility is “transforming the way mental health and wellness services are delivered” locally in a cutting-edge way.
“As we integrate primary care services and construct a facility offering many patient comforts,” Backus said. “We believe that our new site will likely become a model for similar facilities across the country.”
Oswego Health has also focused on services for seniors: The Manor at Seneca Hill provides 24-hour skilled nursing, rehabilitation services, and an Adult Day Health Services Program. Springside at Seneca Hill, allows seniors to enjoy a carefree, easy lifestyle in a premier retirement community.
Looking forward, officials say there’s no plan to slow down despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the end of 2021, Oswego Hospital plans to complete renovations to its third and fourth floors, “complete and will offer private rooms, with a hotel-like feel.”
“While the staff already provides exceptional care, our new medical/surgical floors will reduce the chance of infection and promote a quicker recovery,” Leszczynski said. “Oswego Health has always been at the forefront of adding services needed by our community since 1881, ensuring the best care is available locally. Just as it has for the past 140 years, the health system will continue to develop innovative and high-quality programs that improve the health of area residents, right at home.”
