Oswego Health makes a kind gesture

OSWEGO — A simple kind word or gesture could mean the world to someone who’s having a bad day, and Oswego Health is taking steps to aid in that cause.
Community leaders and Oswego Health administrators joined together Wednesday in accepting Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s proclamation naming Nov. 13 as “World Kindness Day” throughout Oswego. The World Kindness Movement, an organization formed in Tokyo, launched World Kindness Day in 1998, and the initiative has been celebrated each Nov.13.
Jamie Leszczynski, Oswego Health senior communications director, gave opening remarks at the Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness.
“This was initially an idea we had internally at Oswego Health to celebrate our employees,” Leszczynski said. “We hoped to make their day and bring unexpected smiles to their faces. As the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across our community in a variety of ways, we at Oswego Health have not only been focusing on caring for our community, but making sure we care for our employees.”
Barlow said he appreciated the Oswego Health staff “really stepping up” during the onset of the pandemic, encouraging people to get vaccinated and leading the community through the pandemic the last two years.
“It’s really a credit to each individual employee of Oswego Health and the organization as a whole,” Barlow said. “We appreciate our front line workers here at Oswego Health for all they done.”
Leszczynski said Oswego Health staff is exhausted, both mentally and physically, but they keep going. She said the administration has planned several surprises for its 1,200 employees beginning this weekend, including yard signs displaying several inspirational messages.
“In a world that seems more and more divided it can feel there’s not much you can do,” Leszczynski said. “And yet we all know small acts of kindness for strangers and those closest to us is the best way to make the world a better place.”
Dr. Omar Colon, psychiatry specialist at Lakeview Center for Mental Health, said cases of depression, anxiety, drug use and even suicidal rates have been harder to care for during this pandemic.
“Access for treatment has become challenging,” Colon said. “And the number of mental health cases have continued to climb during this pandemic. Educating ourselves to be kind to others has shown to increase self-esteem, empathy and adding to life-extending years. Telling someone how much you care about them can make a difference.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Brittney Jerred, a representative of state Minority leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, also spoke at Wednesday’s. Jerred also presented a proclamation declaring World Kindness Day.
Barlow said it made him proud to see all the different organizations in the city of Oswego coming together to support so many others in need this time of year. He read the proclamation he signed proclaiming Nov. 13 World Kindness Day in City of Oswego with a special recognition to front line health care workers, first responders and volunteers.
“I urge all citizens to participate in spreading kindness, patience, practicing respect generosity and consideration of others at all times,” Barlow said.
