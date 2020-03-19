OSWEGO — Oswego Health officials say they are carefully following New York state, CDC and WHO Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) protocols and the organization is asking visitors, patients and staff to use masks and other PPE appropriate to those guidelines.
In a Wednesday statement, Oswego Health laid out some simple steps all county residents can take to help mitigate the spread, and uncertainty, of the coronavirus.
Anyone with respiratory illness should phone before non–urgent visits for instructions, officials said. Effective immediately, visitors to Oswego Hospital and other Oswego Health sites will be restricted and screened according to the New York State Department of Health order.
According to officials, all visitation is suspended to Oswego Hospital, Fulton and Central Square Medical Centers, including urgent care and other Oswego Health regional campus sites, except when medically necessary (i.e. visitor is essential to the care of the patient) or for family members or legal representation of patients in imminent end-of-life situation.
Current guidelines recommend PPE protection when seeing patients with symptoms, but standard universal precautions when seeing patients without symptoms. Oswego Health said they are supplying necessary equipment to physicians to wear and encouraging our providers to conserve PPE and use appropriately.
“Oswego Health is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and volunteers,” said Oswego Health’s Jamie Leszczynski. “We are carefully following the recommendations of the New York State Department of Health and the CDC.”
