OSWEGO — Oswego Health recently announced the recognition of six employees as engagement champions, who exemplify what it means to be engaged across the organization and Oswego County.
With more than 1,200 employees throughout Oswego County, Oswego Health officials say they understand the importance of culture within an organization and how that relates to employee morale and retention.
The Oswego Health engagement committee, made up of directors and managers from various areas throughout the organization, created specific criteria for the award and open nominations for employees that display the values of Oswego Health: teamwork, ownership, communication, quality, compassion and respect.
In addition, officials said the nominee must go above and beyond to participate and attend events, demonstrate a positive attitude, rise above challenging situations, collaborates well across different departments, embrace the culture, take pride in the organization and promote Oswego Health in the community.
Oswego Health is proud to announce the following employees who were recognized at a private ceremony at Springside at Seneca Hill on March 12, 2020:
Connie Boger-Allen – Environmental Services Tech
John Boggart – Behavioral Health Safety Coordinator
Kate Gentile- Environmental Services & Infection Prevention Coordinator
Jake Jones – Service Tech & Food Services Worker
Michelle Mannino – Scheduling & Staffing Specialist at The Manor at Seneca Hill
Jennifer Martin – Director of Marketing
Megan McManus – Medical Imaging Manager
“Now more than ever, we could not be prouder of our employees,” said Oswego Health VP Marq Brown. Their dedication and commitment to this organization, patients and community is truly remarkable.”
For more information, visit www.oswegohealth.org or call 315-349-5511. Established in 1881, Oswego Health is one of Oswego County’s largest employers with more than more than 1,200 employees, including the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.