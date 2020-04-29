OSWEGO — Oswego Health Foundation officials have announced a change to the date of its 33rd annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament. The tournament will now take place on Monday, Aug. 31, at Oswego Country Club, 610 W. 1st St., Oswego.
“You can make a difference and support local health care while having a great time playing at the Oswego Country Club,” said Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan.
The captain-and-crew tournament has both a competitive and non-competitive division.
For more information contact 315-326-3788 or foundation@oswegohealth.org or www.oswegohealth.org/foundation/events/golf-tournament/
Officials said the Oswego Health Foundation’s 5th annual Run for Your Health 5K is still scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8-11 a.m. at the Oswego Health Seneca Hill Campus, 10 County Route 45A.
The Kids’ Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5k/Walk at 8:30 a.m.
“What better way to support local health care and have fun than taking part in the Oswego Health 5th annual Run For Your Health 5K?” Hourigan said. “This fun community event has something for the whole family.”
For more information visit Lightbox Registration at lightboxreg.com.
The 3rd annual Oswego Health Foundation Gala is still scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 6-11 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Events and Conference Center, Oswego.
For more information contact 315-326-3788 or www.oswegohealth.org/foundation/events/foundation-gala/
