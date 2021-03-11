Oswego girls hockey pushes Skaneateles to OT but falls 5-4

OSWEGO – The Oswego varsity girls hockey team clawed back from a three-goal deficit, but ultimately fell in overtime in a 5-4 loss to Skaneateles Wednesday at Crisafulli Rink.
The Bucs had momentum entering the overtime period, but the Lakers found the back of the net 1:24 into the final stanza, capitalizing on a three-on-two rush. Rebecca Cain scored her second goal of the night with a shot that found its way past goaltender Nyah Dawson.
After some mistakes and “blown coverage” early from Oswego, Coach Mark Fierro said the team “tightened up” throughout the second half of the game.
“That last goal, what can you do? It’s a three-on-two and our defensemen are backing in. They just take the shot and it goes in,” Fierro said. “I’m real proud of the way the girls fought and battled back to make it a game.”
Oswego honored its three senior skaters, Amelia Rastley, Ashley St. John and Angelena Souza, before the game. St. John and Rastley were with the Bucs for four and five years, respectively. This season was Souza’s first year with the program, but she has been playing hockey since she was 12 years old.
“They’re three great kids. At the beginning of the year, all three of them were just happy to be here because the thought was that this [season] wasn’t going to happen,” Fierro said. “They were just so happy and get a chance to play and be with their friends, and wear the Buccaneers’ sweater just one more time.”
The Bucs opened scoring with 4:21 remaining in the first period on a power play. Alaina DiBlasi found the back of the net. Mia Fierro took a weird-angle shot on net, and chaos ensued up front with a couple of rebound opportunities. Mischa Palmitesso was credited with the primary assist, while Fierro picked up the secondary assist.
Skaneateles scored four straight goals after that. Rebecca Cain tied the game with 3:30 left in the opening frame, with assists from Molly Mahoney and Campbell Torrey. With 14 seconds remaining in the first period, Rachelle Cain scored the Lakers’ second goal. Lizzy Sachar and Rebecca Cain tallied the assists.
Torrey found the net at 4:22 of the middle period after a cross-ice pass from Rebecca Cain, and Scout Oudemool scored with 6:21 to go in the second. Rebecca Cain picked up her third assist on the goal.
Momentum shifted for Oswego after Mia Fierro took another sharp-angle shot with 29 seconds left in the second period. The puck got stuck between the pad of goaltender Isabelle Wells and the goal post and the play was blown dead. After further review by the referee, it was determined that the puck crossed the goal line, pulling the Bucs to within 4-2. Palmitesso picked up her second assist of the night while Alaina DiBlasi tallied the secondary assist.
Amelia Rastley and Lily Hunter both had laser wrist shots that found the back of the net to tie the game in the third period. Hunter’s goal came with only 3:57 left in regulation.
“We just need to get traffic in front of that goalie and get pucks to the net. A lot of times, good things will happen,” Fierro said. “A couple of those goals, including Rastley’s and Hunter’s, those were just great shots. The others, we got lucky and got a bounce.”
Dawson made 26 saves in the contest for the Bucs. Wells stopped 18 shots for the Lakers. Dawson had 12 saves in the first period alone.
Oswego’s Mackenzie Astle and Skaneateles’s Adrianna Barbuto also got into a large scuffle during the third period. Both players were given penalties for slashing and roughing.
“The referee told me that [Barbuto] took a chop at our goalie, and [Astle] took a chop back at her,” Fierro said. “Certainly we don’t want to see that on either side, but we’re certainly going to stick up for our goalie.”
The Bucs’ shortened season will end on Saturday with a home contest against Clinton. Oswego faced the Warriors on March 4, with Clinton coming out on top 4-2. The Warriors are the defending state champions.
Clinton defeated Skaneateles on Monday, 3-2, and has another bout on Thursday before the game against Oswego.
“We’re at the point now, where it’s a quick turnaround … It’s just get out and get the legs moving during practice,” Fierro said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but we’ll be ready and we’re excited about it.”
