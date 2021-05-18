Oswego, Fulton pass school budgets

STAFF REPORTS
OSWEGO COUNTY — Voters across Oswego County cast their ballots on school budgets Tuesday as residents went to the polls to approve or reject their districts’ spending and revenue plans.
The Oswego City School District (OCSD) and Fulton City School District (FCSD) both approved their budgets and elected two members to their Board of Education, according to information provided by the districts.
The OCSD $91.1 million budget was approved with 65 percent of the vote, a total of 1,098 to 580. Fulton voters approved their $76.2 million budget by a vote of 434 to 125.
OCSD’s proposed three-component budget — which breaks down into programming, capital expenses and administrative portions — represents a $6 million, or 3 percent, increase over the current year. During the budget’s construction this spring, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said the proposed plan was “fiscally sound, flexible and foolproof,” and the budget carries no programming or staffing cuts along with no increase to the community’s school tax rate. Officials estimate the tax rate per $1,000 of property value at $17.91 for the 2021-2022 budget, unchanged from this year.
"Our students are the real winners today,” Calvin said. “We're excited we can maintain our robust program offerings to maintain a diverse curriculum for our students. I want to thank voters for their support of the budget and the whole OCSD budget team who worked many hours this spring to present a fiscally sound financial plan with no tax increase."
It’s Calvin’s first successfully adopted spending and revenue plan as district chief since taking over for predecessor Dr. Dean Goewey. Oswego voters have not rejected a Buc budget since 2008.
Board of Education member Tom Ciappa was the top candidate in a field of four, accumulating 1,146 unofficial votes. He’ll be joined on the board by Sean Ohnmacht, whose 932 votes were good to take the second and final seat contested. Sallye Glennen received 509 votes and Jacob Southworth 250.
Beginning his second three-year term, Ciappa said he was “honored and humbled” to be the far-and-away winner Tuesday.
“I want to do the best I can to carry on with our strategic planning and start moving the needle,” Ciappa told The Palladium-Times Tuesday evening after votes were counted.
Within the budget’s components, programming is the largest; accounting for $68.2 million; or 78 percent of the budget, and represents a $2.4 million increase over the current year’s fiscal plan. The capital component costs account for nearly $12 million, or 13 percent of the budget; it represents a nearly $30,000 increase over this year’s plan. While administrative costs represent about $8.2 million; or nine percent, of the budget and represent a $208,000 increase compared to the current year’s plan.
Program funds cover “the bulk of what helps the OCSD educational system,” officials said. Capital costs cover operational expenditures and maintaining the facilities while administrative costs facilitate employee benefits and maintaining the district’s high instructional standard.
The $76.2 million FCSD million budget is a roughly 3.3 percent increase from the $73.7 million in the current budget year. The increased spending is largely the result of contract, salary and benefit costs, officials said. Similar to Oswego, Fulton’s budget can be broken down into three components: $57.2 million for programs, $11 million for capital expenses and $8 million for administration costs.
The FCSD Board of Education will have a new look later this year, as unofficial results reported by the district Tuesday night indicated a pair of newcomers won the two open board seats over two incumbent board members.
Jessica Pappalardo led the four-person field with 313 votes, followed by Jennifer Mainville with 270 votes. If the results hold, Pappalardo and Mainville would replace Nicholas DeGelorm and Fallon Cooper, both incumbents, who received 249 and 216 votes, respectively.
A proposition authorizing the district to purchase a wheelchair accessible school bus at a cost of no more than $79,500 was also approved by voters 442 to 117.
FCSD voters also approved a $447,384 Fulton Public Library budget and elected two new library board trustees — Ellen Himes and Meagan Overton.
OCSD voters also approved a pair of ballot propositions.
Proposition Two (the budget itself is Proposition 1) asked voters whether or not the district shall adopt a March 16 Board of Education measure which, if approved, would allow the district to purchase ten transportation busses. Vehicles include two 30-person Bluebird school microbuses, two 65-person Bluebird Vision school busses, three 64-person Cummings/Diesel Thomas C2 buses and three 64-person Detroit/Diesel Thomas C2 buses. If approved, the acquisition would cost the district approximately $1,125,000.
Proposition Three was on behalf of the OCSD Public Library Board of Trustees asking voters to support their $1,361,215 tax levy that would help facilitate the library’s operational costs. OCSD district officials have stressed that this levy is separate and not connected to the larger OCSD tax levy. The funds are used solely by public library officials to operate and maintain the OCSD Public Library, located at 120 E. Second Street.
All vote totals are unofficial and districts will meet today and later this week to certify their results.
School vote results from around Oswego County
The following are unofficial results from yesterday’s school district votes. All data courtesy its respective district, as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bolded names indicate election to the district’s Board of Education.
Oswego City
$91.1M budget
YES: 1,006 NO: 538
Board of Education
Tom Ciappa: 1,049
Sallye Glennon: 477
Sean Ohnmacht: 879
Jacob Southworth: 211
Fulton City
$76.2M budget
YES: 434 NO: 125
Board of Education
Fallon Cooper: 216
Nicholas DeGelorm: 249
Jennifer Mainville: 270
Jessica Pappalardo: 313
Mexico Academy
$59.6M budget
YES: 406 NO: 184
Board of Education
Chad Bigelow: 462
Amy Shaw: 523
Sandy Creek
$24.4M budget
YES: 223 NO: 37
Board of Education
Kevin Halsey: 202
Mark Haynes: 110
John Macklen: 141
Hannibal
$36.3M budget
YES: 137 NO: 34
Board of Education
Chris Long: 123
Tammy Miner: 90
K. Michael LaFaurney: 109
Central Square
$85.9M budget
YES: 437 NO: 142
Board of Education
Allison Douglas: 446
Chance Nickerson: 458
Lorraine Wood: 456
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown
$33.1M budget
YES: 199 NO: 54
Board of Education
John Britton
Michael Hale
Karen Oakes
Brad Tanner
Pulaski
$27.9M budget
YES: 160 NO: 27
Phoenix
$49.5M budget
INFORMATION UNAVAILABLE
