Oswego, Fulton farmers markets begin

OSWEGO — The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce farmers markets presented by Oswego Health open their season this week, with Oswego’s starting today and Fulton’s Saturday.
The popular summertime markets feature local, farm-fresh produce along with meat, eggs, baked goods, street food, crafts and much more.
West First Street in Oswego from West Bridge Street to the YMCA will be shut down this afternoon to allow for vendors and foot traffic. The event runs from 4:15-7:45 p.m.
On Saturday, June 5, the Fulton farmers market will take place in the downtown Canalview parking lot from 8 am to noon.
For more information or to become a vendor, visit them online at oswegofultonchamber.com.
