Oswego Family Chiropractic, Human Concerns partner for food drive

OSWEGO — Oswego Family Chiropractic has joined with Human Concerns, Inc. to hold a food collection beginning this week.
The collection runs through March 10 at the chiropractic office, located at 113 W. Albany St., Oswego. The office is open for donations 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday There will be boxes available at the practice to deposit donations, officials said.
“This is a general collection so any and all donations are welcome,” said Dr. Ryan Barker and Dr. Chase Izyk of Oswego Family Chiropractic. “The mission of Oswego Chiropractic is to provide members of our community with high quality, affordable chiropractic care in a comfortable caring environment. We believe in locals supporting locals.”
Organizers ask that the donations made are current items only, not expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.