SITTINGBOURNE, ENGLAND — Two graves, one in Oswego, are separated by an ocean and nearly 3,500 miles. Yet they share a surname, and this is how the stories intertwine.
John Bellingham
John Bellingham and his second wife, Annie (née Capeling), is buried in the Riverside Cemetery in Oswego. Emma Bellingham, John’s first wife, is buried in the Sittingbourne Cemetery in southeast England.
John and Emma had ten children together and for many years, John ran a successful lamp oil selling business until his business failed in 1912 as a result of advancing technology. With nowhere left to turn, he and Annie immigrated to Oswego in search of new horizons and a new life. John quickly found a career as a gardener in 1915. Following his death on Halloween, 1926, the East Kent Gazette newspaper wrote about how he had been a member of Oswego’s Christ Episcopal Church.
There are many close links between the variety of churches in Oswego and Sittingbourne. In 1911, Sittingbourne’s St. Michael's Church held a monthly service for those embarking for another world, and later that year, eighty emigrants boarded a train from Sittingbourne to London bound for foreign soil — Oswego among the destinations.
In 1919, a Port City pastor of the Rector of Christ Church wrote a letter to a member of his church as he visited Sittingbourne, outlining how nearly sixty members of his congregation were native to the Sittingbourne area and memorialized in records. They included: Ernest England, Charles Brunger and Arthur Ingram (Canadian Army); Thomas Tucker and Sydney Mills (American Army); as well as William Surridge and Percy Simmons. Many of the emigrants from Sittingbourne who served in World War I fell in battle, including those who had first settled in the United States and then crossed the border to enlist in the Canadian army.
When Bellingham left Sittingbourne in the early 20th-century, it was two towns — Sittingbourne and Milton. Milton, also known as Milton Regis, developed first as a fishing and market centre while Sittingbourne developed during the 12th-century as a resting area for travelers or royal family members as they commuted between London, Canterbury and Dover.
During the 19th-century, Sittingbourne’s population grew dramatically as residents from surrounding agricultural villages settled there for work. The first major industry to establish there was brick manufacturing, which, through the firm Smeed Dean — the largest individual manufacturer of bricks in England — became a hub for brickmakers. By the late 19th century, a paper mill opened between Sittingbourne and Milton and by the 1890s, had some of the finest equipment in all of England.
The growth in the amount of streets throughout the late 19th-century led to problems between the two towns. John Bellingham’s oldest son lived in a house that was in fact split between the two towns — front rooms in Milton, back rooms in Sittingbourne.
The town continued to grow after World War II after a train line linked Sittingbourne and London, transforming the town into a residence for commuters. Today, the town’s urban area has a population of more than 50,000 residents.
The town's history is celebrated through museums and the Heritage Hub, which has an exhibition featuring men who died during World War I. It’s run by the Sittingbourne Historical Research Group, who has published a number of books on the town’s history.
If you have family members who came from Sittingbourne, Milton or the surrounding villages or have any information about the links between the two towns, email Patricia Robinson at editor@hrgs.co.uk.
