Oswego deemed 'high' transmission community as cases continue to rise

OSWEGO — Cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County continued to rise over the past week, marking a sixth-consecutive week of steep increases after months of declines followed the introduction of effective vaccines early this year.
The Oswego County Health Department reported 204 active cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, up from 111 a week prior and fewer than 20 a month ago. Due to the recent rise in cases, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) elevated the county’s transmission rate from substantial to high, a designation shared by neighboring Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga and Lewis counties.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the spread of COVID-19 has increased significantly over the past week. Huang said county health officials are highly recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks at their workplace and in all indoor public spaces, per CDC guidance.
“Oswego County has seen the COVID-19 virus spread quickly over the past week,” Huang said. “We attribute the surge to the spread of the Delta variant. The variant is more infectious than other strains of the virus that circulated previously.”
Huang recommended businesses and other organizations encourage employees and visitors to wear masks indoors. Health officials also continue to recommend unvaccinated individuals who are eligible seek out the COVID-19 vaccine.
The resurgence of COVID-19 continues across New York and the nation, with more than 40,000 new cases in the U.S. and 3,500 in New York in the past 24 hours. Statewide, roughly 4,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 each day over the past week, numbers not seen since April.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in perhaps one of his final acts as the state executive, announced Monday all health care workers in New York state — including staff at hospitals, nursing homes and other congregate settings — would need to be vaccinated by Sept. 27. Cuomo said roughly 75 percent of hospital and adult care facility workers have been vaccinated to date, along with 68 percent of nursing home staff.
Cuomo said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is slated to replace him in the coming days, was briefed on the announcement.
New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Monday the pandemic is “far from over” and more must be done. Zucker said more vaccinations as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe and prevent further mutations of the virus.
“This mandate will both help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the Delta variant,” Zucker said.
Oswego County continues to lag behind other areas of New York state in terms of vaccinations.
According to state Department of Health (DOH) data, roughly 65 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and roughly 58 percent have completed a one- or two-dose vaccine. In Oswego County, only 55 percent of Oswego County residents have received a first dose, with about 51 percent completing a one- or two-dose vaccine regimen.
Huang said individuals who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine are more susceptible to the Delta variant and more likely to become seriously ill and require hospitalization. Some vaccinated people have become infected with the Delta variant, health officials say, but the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
“It’s important to be aware that, of the handful of fully-vaccinated patients who have been hospitalized, all had underlying health conditions,” Huang said. “No fully-vaccinated person has died from COVID-19 infection so far. To quickly get the virus under control, we ask all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”
Vaccination rates are particularly low among younger populations in Oswego County, with the county Health Department noting vaccination rates for residents 19 years or younger range from 7.5 to 80 percent in varying zip codes across the county. Vaccination rates for residents age 65 or older range from 62 to 100 percent by zip code.
“We are now seeing a much greater increase in the percentage of younger people infected with the virus in Oswego County, from 2.33 percent in July 2020, to 19.86 percent in March 2021,” Huang said.
COVID-19 vaccines are now available to everyone age 12 and older. Local health officials say vaccines are widely available through clinics offered by the county Health Department, as well as area pharmacies and community health care providers.
More than 43,000 New Yorkers have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to DOH. State officials reported 11 additional deaths on Monday.
The Oswego County Health Department reported 94 deaths on Monday, an increase of one from the previous week. The additional death is the first reported since early July.
