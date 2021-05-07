Oswego couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary

SCRIBA — John and Jean Martin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 8.
They reside on state Route 10 in Oswego.
The couple wed in the old Scriba Baptist Church on state Route 104 on May 8, 1971.
They have two children, John and Helen, and three grandchildren, Logan, Johnny and Bella. John is retired from Alcan.
Both Jean and John were members of the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years, and would work Bingo and chicken barbecues. They have since “retired.” They also enjoyed camping in local state parks with family and friends in the younger days.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a celebration at a later date when everyone can safely gather.
