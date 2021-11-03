The following is unofficial reported election results from the Oswego County Board of Elections as of midnight Nov. 3.
State Supreme Court:
Anthony Brindisi, D: 76,599 or 42.72%
Danielle Fogel, R: 96,755 or 53.97%
Write-in: 71 or 0.04%
Oswego County:
County Court Judge:
Armen Nazarian, R, C: 15,210 or 99.38%
Write-in: 95 or 0.62%
County Clerk:
Terry Wilbur, R, C: 15,344 or 99.42%
Write-in: 90 or 0.58%
County Treasurer:
Kevin Gardner, R, C: 15,064 or 99.55%
Write-in: 68 or 0.45%
County Legislative District 1:
Shelley Skellington, D, COM: 278 or 29.92%
Michael Yerdon, R: 651 or 70.08%
Write-in: 0 or 0%
County Legislative District 2:
Herbert Yerdon, R: 703 or 99.58%
Write-in: 3 or 0.42%
County Legislative District 3:
Edward Gilson, R: 570 or 97.60%
Write-in: 14 or 2.40%
County Legislative District 4:
David Holst, R: 801 or 99.26%
Write-in: 6 or 0.74%
County Legislative District 5:
Amy Connolly, D, COM: 268 or 28.03%
Roy Reehill, R: 656 or 68.62%
Write-in: 32 or 3.35%
County Legislative District 6:
John Martino, R: 594 or 99.17%
Write-in: 5 or 0.83%
County Legislative District 7:
Courtney Yawman, D, COM: 205 or 19.45%
Frank Bombardo, R, CON: 669 or 63.47%
Amanda Magro, PZZ: 180 or 17.08%
Write-in: 0 or 0%
County Legislative District 8:
Paul House, R, CON: 708 or 100%
County Legislative District 9:
Melissa A Oliver, D: 170 or 21.09%
James Weatherup, R, HAS: 635 or 78.78%
Write-in: 1 or 0.12%
County Legislative District 10:
Mary Ellen Chesbro, R, CON: 603 or 99.67%
Write-in: 2 or 0.33%
County Legislative District 11:
Linda Lockwood, R, CON: 472 or 99.79%
Write-in: 1 or 0.21%
County Legislative District 12:
Richard Kline, R, CON: 682 or 99.42%
Write-in: 4 or 0.58%
County Legislative District 13:
Christina Mason, D, CON: 300 or 26.11%
Patrick Twiss, R, CON: 849, 73.89%
Write-in 0 or 0%
County Legislative District 14:
Steve Walpole, R: 588 or 99.66%
Write-in: 2 or 0.34%
County Legislative District 15:
Lee Walker Jr., D, WAL: 225 or 44.20%
Nathan Emmons, R, CON: 279 or 54.81%
Write-in: 5 or 0.98%
County Legislative District 16:
Mary Vanouse, D, COM: 196 or 40.66%
James Scanlon, R, VOI: 286 or 59.34%
Write-in: 0 or 0%
County Legislative District 17:
Laurie Mangano Cornelius, R, CON: 482 or 99.18%
Write-in: 4 or 0.82%
County Legislative District 18:
Robert Wilmott, R, CON: 440 or 98.88%
Write-in: 5 or 1.12%
County Legislative District 19:
Marie Schadt, D, CON: 644 or 60.98%
Peter Allen, R, MOD: 411 or 38.92%
Write-in: 1 or 0.09%
County Legislative District 20:
Tim Stahl, R, CON: 319 or 99.07%
Write-in: 3 or 0.93%
County Legislative District 21:
Robert Scott, D, COM: 268 or 31.42%
Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen, R, CON: 585 or 68.58%
Write-in: 0 or 0%
County Legislative District 22:
James Karasek, R, CON: 569 or 99.48%
Write-in: 3 or 0.52%
County Legislative District 23:
Michael Solowy, R, CON: 99.64%
Write-in: 2 or 0.36%
County Legislative District 24:
Marc Greco, R, CON: 99.63%
Write-in: 2 or 0.37%
County Legislative District 25:
Frank Castiglia, Jr., D, CON: 240 or 51.28%
Ralph Edward Stacy Jr., R, CAP: 226 or 48.29%
City of Oswego:
First Ward Councilor:
Susan McBrearty, D, COM: 176 or 60.48%
Andrew Hill, R, CON: 114 or 39.18%
Second Ward Councilor:
Shawn Burridge, R, CON: 172 or 97.18%
Write-in: 5 or 2.82%
Third Ward Councilor:
Kevin Hill, R, CON: 167 or 97.66%
Write-in 4 or 2.34%
Fourth Ward Councilor:
Diane Zeller, D: 149 or 40.82%
Shawn Walker, R, CON: 216 or 59.18%
Write-in: 0 or 0%
Fifth Ward Councilor:
John Gosek Jr., R, CON: 246 or 97.62%
Write-in: 6 or 2.38%
Sixth Ward Councilor:
Timothy Plunkett, R, CON: 185 or 96.86%
Write-in: 6 or 3.14%
Seventh Ward Councilor:
Robert Corradino, R, CON: 426 or 98.16%
Write-in: 8 or 1.84%
City of Fulton:
First Ward Councilor:
Daniel Farfaglia, D, WOR: 175 or 58.92%
Steve Ward, R, CON: 116 or 39.06%
Write-in: 6 or 2.02%
Second Ward Councilor:
Douglas Chapman, R: 116 or 98.31%
Write-in: 2 or 1.69%
Third Ward Councilor:
Donald Patrick Jr., D, CON: 339 or 99.41%
Write-in: 2 or 0.59%
Fourth Ward Councilor:
Ethan Parkhurst, R, CON: 173 or 96.11%
Write-in: 7 or 3.89%
Fifth Ward Councilor:
Audrey Avery, R, CON: 166 or 95.40%
Write-in: 8 or 4.60%
Sixth Ward Councilor:
Lawrence Macner, R, CON: 87 or 95.60%
Write-in: 4 or 4.40%
Scriba:
Supervisor:
James Oldenburg, R: 634 or 53.32%
Kelly Lagoe, CON: 553 or 46.51%
Write-in: 2 or 0.17%
Town Clerk:
Rebecca Lavery, R: 1,000 or 99.50%
Write-in: 5 or 0.50%
Town Justice:
Carl Sanders Sr., R: 940 or 99.58%
Write-in: 4 or 0.42%
Councilman (two seats):
Peggy Michael, R: 928 or 51.58%
Joe Pasco, R: 867 or 48.19%
Write-in: 4 or 0.22%
Oswego Town:
Supervisor:
Dan Gurney, R: 582 or 99.15%
Write-in: 5 or 0.85%
Town Justice:
Edward A Mervine, R, CON: 621 or 50.49%
Michael Sterio, R, CON: 604 or 49.11%
Write-in: 5 or 0.41%
Councilman (two seats):
David Sterio, R, CON: 582 or 50.30%
Greg Herrmann, R: 565 or 48.83%
Write-in: 10 or 0.86%
Minetto:
Supervisor:
John Familo, R, PVE: 217 or 51.30%
Write-in: 206 or 48.70%
Town Clerk:
Ryan DeSantis, R, PVE: 304 or 95.30%
Write-in: 15 or 4.70%
Councilman (two seats):
Jeffrey Waldron, R, PVE: 298 or 47.99%
Randy Farnsworth, R, PVE: 307 or 49.44%
Write-in: 16 or 2.58%
Highway Superintendent:
Dominick Yacco, R, PVE: 254 or 63.82%
Write-in: 144 or 36.18%
Hannibal:
Supervisor:
Floyd Calkins, R, CON: 634 or 94.63%
Write-in: 36 or 5.37%
Town justice (two seats):
Elizabeth Ritchie, D, CON: 308 or 21.26%
Eugene Hafner, R: 517 or 35.68%
Jack Beckwith Jr., R, CON: 620 or 42.79%
Write-in: 4 or 0.28%
Councilman (two seats):
Gregory Hilton, R: 554 or 46.32%
Heather Ladd, R, CON: 504 or 42.14%
Councilman unexpired:
Tara Clark, R: 566 or 99.12%
Write-in: 5 or 0.88%
Highway Superintendent:
Jeffrey Jake Malcott, R: 637 or 99.07%
Write-in: 6 or 0.93%
Mexico:
Supervisor:
Jessica Duryee, D, COM: 224 or 21.62%
Eric Behling, R: 812 or 78.38%
Write-in: 0 or 0%
Town Justice:
Jon Moretti, R, CON: 909 or 99.78%
Write-in: 2 or 0.22%
Councilman (2 seats):
Judith Greenway, R, CON: 891 or 51.15%
Cynthia Robert, R, CON: 847 or 48.62%
Write-in: 4 or 0.23%
Granby:
Supervisor:
John Snow Jr., R, CON: 835 or 99.52%
Write-in: 4 or 0.48%
Clerk:
Janet Ingersoll, CON: 627 or 99.84%
Write-in: 1 or 0.16%
Justice:
Tracy Doyle, D, R: 549 or 57.31%
Lori Lee Blackburn, CON, JUS: 409 or 42.69
Write-in: 0 or 0%
Councilman:
Sandra Farrands, R: 727 or 63.16%
Marianne Ingerson, GRA: 409 or 35.53%
Write-in: 15 or 1.30%
Statewide ballot proposals:
Statewide proposals:
Proposal 1:
Yes: 1,177,594 or 38.45%
No: 1,490,277 or 48.66%
Blank: 393,670 or 12.85%
Proposal 2:
Yes: 1,865,802 or 60.83%
No: 844,468 or 27.53%
Blank: 355,970 or 11.61%
Proposal 3:
Yes: 1,155,350 or 37.64%
No: 1,577,994 or 51.41%
Blank: 334,159 or 10.89%
Proposal 4:
Yes: 1,183,413 or 38.57%
No: 1,539,863 or 50.18%
Blank: 343,488 or 11.19%
Proposal 5:
Yes: 1,641,249 or 53.63%
No: 972,415 or 31.78%
Blank: 445,704 or 14.57%
*Statewide races or proposal votes are results from the New York State Board of Elections as of 1:00 a.m. Nov. 3.
