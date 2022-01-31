OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department will hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Oswego and Fulton.
Clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego today, and Wednesday.
Today’s clinic is for children aged 5 to 11. Health Department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2-3:30 p.m. Please note appointments are required for this clinic.
The Wednesday clinic is for individuals aged 18 and older. Health Department staff will administer first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Health department staff will also hold a clinic Thursday at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd. Staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in addition to first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome at the Wednesday clinic, although appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on For Local Information on COVID-19. Then click on the Vaccines and Boosters tab and scroll down to click on the date and dose you’re looking for to sign up.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
