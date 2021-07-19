Oswego County Summer Stage Band season kicks off Wednesday at Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO — The Big Band sound of the Oswego County Summer Stage Band will return to Breitbeck Park this Wednesday for a free concert co-sponsored by the city of Oswego with support from the Musician’s Union of Oswego County.
Under the direction of maestro Stan Gosek, the Summer Stage Band’s repertoire runs the gamut of jazz band literature from the swing, bebop, Latin jazz and jazz rock traditions. It serves as a showcase for some of the finest musicians in the region, including: David Sterio, Russ Patrick, Redd Swindells, Steve DeFren, Marty Hollister, Steve Chirello, Joe Cortini Jr. and Bob Sherwood.
Numbers on the card, which begins at 7:30 p.m., include Benny Goodman’s “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” Duke Ellington’s “Satin Doll” and Count Basie’s “Jumpin’ at the Woodside.” Featured vocalists will include Chirello, T.J. Bandla and from the Oswego City School District, Ceara Windhausen.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held inside Breitbeck Park pavilion.
Big Band and swing music peaked in popularity in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, and the Port City’s legacy with the genre is nearly as long. According to Gosek, musician and businessman Charlie Davis called Oswego home after a performing and composing career that include the charting hit “Copenhagen.” Davis in 1934 would become half of the Browne-Davis Furniture Store of Oswego.
Local bands led by legendary Port City names like Nick Sterio, Jan Stewart, Dick Fellows, Dave Brown and Don Goodness brought the foot-tapping rhythm and powerful horn hits to all manner of local social events, Gosek said. The policemen and firemen’s balls were particularly popular occassions, and the music could be heard inside and outside of innumerable clubs, proms, dances and parties.
Catch the Oswego County Summer Stage Band Wednesday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Breitbeck Park. Additional support is provided by the Recording Companies of America and the Musicians Union of Oswego County local 267-441, David Sterio, President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.