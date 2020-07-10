Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition launches billboard awareness campaign

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition has launched a billboard campaign to raise suicide awareness and fight the stigma surrounding the issue. As a follow-up project with National Mental Health Awareness Month (held annually in May), coalition members and local volunteers worked together to create a billboard campaign that serves as a reminder "It's OK to Ask for Help,” the campaign’s core message. The billboards can be found at the corner of state Route 3 and Eliss Road in Mexico and at the corner of state Route 3 and state Route 104 in Hannibal.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five Americans live with a mental illness and fewer than half of those struggling receive treatment for their conditions.
“There is still a lot of stigma associated with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide,” said Suicide Prevention Coalition Manager Dari Summer. “Our coalition’s mission is to end to the stigma and help build a community where people will be free to comfortably talk about their struggles without fear.”
If you or someone you love is struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide, please call the suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-8255 (talk) or text HOME to 741-741. The Oswego County Mobile Crisis Team is also available in Oswego County atis 315-251-0800.
The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition is comprised of invested community stakeholders who are passionate about mental health and suicide awareness. If you are interested in joining the suicide prevention movement, contact 315-529-0360 or email preventioncoalitionstaff@gmail.co for more information.
