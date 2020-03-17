Oswego County schools make plans to distribute food

OSWEGO — With schools closed until April 14 due to the state of emergency declared in Oswego County, local superintendents are using various methods to distribute food to students in need.
There will be daily meal pick-ups at three distribution sites in the Oswego City School District starting Thursday, officials said. From 9 to 11 a.m. “grab and go bags” with breakfast and lunch for children ages 1-18 will be available at the high school (by the Liberty Street bus canopy), at Charles E. Riley Elementary School (main entrance) and Minetto Elementary (Granby Road entrance).
Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey said the school is anticipating feeding 2,000 students on the first day, and will gauge participation from there.
“We’ve been working hard all weekend and throughout today planning for a pretty significant distribution of food for our students,” Goewey told The Palladium-Times Monday.
The Fulton City School District will have meal distributions at 10 locations on weekdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. All children under the age of 18 in households where at least one child is enrolled in the district are eligible, according to officials.
The locations on the east side are Fairgreive Elementary, Volney Elementary, the Fulton Education Center, Volney Town Hall and Oswego County Opportunities. On the west side, food will be distributed at Lanigan Elementary, Granby Elementary, G. Ray Bodley High School, Catholic Charities and Granby Town Hall.
In Hannibal, the district is establishing five meal pick-up points for all children in the district ages 1-18.
