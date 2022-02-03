OSWEGO COUNTY — Due to anticipated weather conditions Friday, several area schools have already announced they will be closed tomorrow, according to school announcements and confirmations from Center for Instruction Technology & Innovation (CiTi) BOCES.
As of 9:12 p.m. Thursday, the following schools announced they were closed: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District, Mexico Academy and Central School District, Oswego City School District, Hannibal Central School District, Phoenix Central School District, and Central Square Central School District.
The Fulton City School District was already set to be closed Friday for a staff development day.
CiTi BOCES programs, with the exception of Pulaski and Synergy, also announced closures for Friday.
SUNY Oswego announced that face-to-face and hybrid classes scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. will be taught remotely both at the Oswego and Syracuse campuses. In-person classes are slated to resume at 10:20 a.m. at both campuses. Online courses will continue as normal.
Cayuga Community College announced that both the Auburn and Fulton campuses will be closed Friday.
CiTi officials said they were still waiting on a couple districts to announce potential closures, such as Pulaski Central School District and Sandy Creek Central School District.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
